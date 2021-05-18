xml:space="preserve">
Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph in boys baseball | PHOTOS

Gilman's Casey Bishop (#10), left, celebrates with Lucas Matanguihan after defeating Mount St. Joseph by score of 3 to 0 in MIAA baseball quarterfinals on May 17, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

May 17, 2021
Gilman defeated Mount St. Joseph by score of 3 to 0 in MIAA baseball quarterfinals.
Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph
Gilman's Casey Bishop (#10), left, celebrates with Lucas Matanguihan after defeating Mount St. Joseph by score of 3 to 0 in MIAA baseball quarterfinals on May 17, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph
Gilman's eventual game-winner Cooper Sidell pitches against Mount St. Joseph's in the sixth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Gilman vs.Mount St. Joseph
Gilman's Danny Leikus, left, tags out Mount St. Joseph's CaMaury Arrington, right, in a pick off play at first base in the fifth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph .
Gilman's Ryan Martinez, left, reacts in front of Mount St. Joseph third baseman Landon Cooley, right, after driving in two runs in the fifth inning. Gilman defeated Mount St. Joseph by score of 3 to 0 in MIAA baseball quarterfinals. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph
Gilman starter Bennett Speicher pitches against Mount St. Joseph in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Gilman vs. Mount St. Joseph
Mount St. Joseph starter Patrick Bauer pitches against Gilman in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
