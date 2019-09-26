Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Garrison Forest beats NDP in field hockey | PHOTOS Sep 25, 2019 | 8:42 PM Garrison Forest field hockey defeats Notre Dame Prep in overtime, 2-1. Next Gallery PHOTOS Glenelg vs Long Reach Boys Soccer Advertisement High School sports Howard County Sports Golf Tri-match - Centennial, Marriotts Ridge and River Hill Sep 24, 2019 River Hill vs. Wilde Lake in girls soccer, Sept. 24, 2019 | PHOTOS 2019 Ravens RISE High School Football Showdowns Catonsville vs Dulaney - Boys Soccer Oakland Mills vs Mt. Hebron Catonsville vs Western Tech Mercy vs. Archbishop Spalding in girls soccer | PHOTOS Lansdowne vs Parkville Boy's Soccer