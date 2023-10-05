Dulaney Lions' Soraya Ramirez (18) kicks the ball behind Eastern Tech Mavericks forward Elaina Williams during girls' varsity soccer at Eastern Technical High on Oct. 5, 2023.

Dulaney Lions' Soraya Ramirez (18) kicks the ball behind Eastern Tech Mavericks forward Elaina Williams during girls' varsity soccer at Eastern Technical High on Oct. 5, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney Valley vs. Eastern Tech in girls soccer | PHOTOS

Dulaney Valley girls soccer team plays Eastern Tech on October 5, 2023.

Dulaney Lions' Soraya Ramirez (18) kicks the ball behind Eastern Tech Mavericks forward Elaina Williams during girls' varsity soccer at Eastern Technical High on Oct. 5, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech Mavericks goalkeeper Ellen Williams (1) hauls down a corner kick by Dulaney Lions' Campbell Andrulot as Elizabeth Ceesay (15) and Mavs' midfielder Kailey Prisco (21) battle for position. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech Mavericks forward Elaina Williams (7) celebrates her goal against the Dulaney Lions with back Jillian Crow (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech Mavericks goalkeeper Ellen Williams dives, saving a Dulaney Lions shot during girls' varsity soccer at Eastern Technical High. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney Lions' London McFarlane pushes Eastern Tech Mavericks midfielder Ella Franckowiak (5) from behind for a foul in front of Zuri Ledet (2) during the game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney Lions' Soraya Ramirez (18) collides into Eastern Tech Mavericks midfielder Alex Lawrence (24) during girls' varsity soccer game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney Lions' Mia Connor (4) settles the ball as Eastern Tech Mavericks back Lillian Hutchings (12) defends. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech Mavericks forward Ineza Ross-Reidel kicks the ball toward the goal, behind Dulaney Lions' Elizabeth Ceesay during girls' varsity soccer. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech Mavericks head coach Sarah Holmes reacts during game against Dulaney Valley. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney Lions head coach Maurice Boylan Jr. reacts during Eastern Technical High. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

