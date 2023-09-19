Gilman's Abou Bashir, right, battles for a header against Concordia Prep's Vitor Andrade, left, in the second half of MIAA A conference boys soccer game.

Gilman's Abou Bashir, right, battles for a header against Concordia Prep's Vitor Andrade, left, in the second half of MIAA A conference boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Concordia Prep vs. Gilman in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Gilman boys soccer team hosts Concordia Prep on September 19, 2023.

Gilman's Abou Bashir, right, battles for a header against Concordia Prep's Vitor Andrade, left, in the second half of MIAA A conference boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman's Marko Mihajlovic, from left, celebrates teammate Grayson Capodanno's game tying goal against Concordia Prep. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman's Grayson Capodanno, right, scores against Concordia Prep goalie Logan Tawney, from left, and Dagmawi Hurissa to tie game late in the second half of MIAA A conference boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Gilman goalie George Guyton, right, catches the ball away from Concordia Prep's Felipe Sousa (#5) in the second half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Concordia Prep's Caio Albuquerque, right, celebrates his goal against Gilman. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Concordia Prep's Caio Albuquerque scores first goal of the game against Gilman in front of Michael Maloney, left, in the second half of MIAA A conference game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

