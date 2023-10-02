C. Milton Wright vs. Bel Air boys soccer | PHOTOS

Bel Air's Cameron Class, from left, fights for a header against C. Milton Wright's Brooks Benson and goalie Jake Adams. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBel Air's Cameron Class, top, jumps over the sliding tackle by C. Milton Wright's Sam Dragunas, bottom, in first half of boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementC. Milton Wright goalie Jake Adams, bottom, snatches the ball in front of Bel Air's Cameron Class. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBel Air's Noah Jett, right, reacts after C. Milton Wright scored. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementC. Milton Wright's Aiden Whitmore, left, battles Bel Air's Noah Jett, left, for the ball. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementC. Milton Wright's Sam Dragunas, left, battles for a header against Bel Air's Isaiah Traynham, right, in first half of boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementC. Milton Wright's Axel Lorentzen, from left, scores a goal in front of Bel Air's Galen Klisiewecz and goalie Cooper Rey, right. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementC. Milton Wright's Lucas Barker, center, is sandwiched and fouled by Bel Air's Jackson Iarossi, left, and Ronin Klisiewecz, right, in first half of boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBel Air boys soccer head coach Dominic Rose observes in a game against C. Milton Wright. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementC. Milton Wright boys soccer team head coach Eric Riedlbauer reacts during a game against Bel Air. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)