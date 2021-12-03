(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports Mervo vs. Dundalk: 2021 Class 4A/3A state championship football game | PHOTOS By Kim Hairston Dec 02, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Mervo defeated Dundalk to win the 2021 Class 4A/3A state championship football game. (Kim Hairston) Dundalk vs Mervo Shantres Shaw, mother of Elijah Gorham, holds the trophy as she celebrates with the Mervo football team. Mervo beat Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Gorham, a senior wider receiver, died in October from injuries he suffered in a football game in September. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Dundalk vs. Mervo Mervo players celebrate their win over Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Dundalk vs. Mervo Shantres Shaw, mother of Elijah Gorham, holds the trophy after Mervo beat Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Gorham, a senior wider receiver, died in October from injuries he suffered in a football game in September. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Dundalk vs Mervo in Class 4A/3A Football Final Kylish Hicks, Mervo, intercepts a ball ahead of Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, in their Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mervo wins 22-13. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Dundalk vs Mervo in Class 4A/3A Football Final Center, Kylish Hicks, Mervo, intercepts a ball ahead of Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, during their Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mervo wins 22-13. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun) Dundalk vs. Mervo Kylish Hicks, Mervo, tackles Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, in the first half. Dundalk and Mervo compete in the 4a3a-state-final in football at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Dundalk vs. Mervo Mervo’s Derek Dunn runs past Dundalk’s Robert Pitts in the 4a3a-state-final in football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement