Mervo vs. Dundalk: 2021 Class 4A/3A state championship game...

Shantres Shaw, mother of Elijah Gorham, holds the trophy as she celebrates with the Mervo football team. Mervo beat Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Gorham, a senior wider receiver, died in October from injuries he suffered in a football game in September.
(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Mervo vs. Dundalk: 2021 Class 4A/3A state championship football game | PHOTOS

Kim Hairston
By
Dec 02, 2021
Mervo defeated Dundalk to win the 2021 Class 4A/3A state championship football game.
(Kim Hairston)
Dundalk vs Mervo
Shantres Shaw, mother of Elijah Gorham, holds the trophy as she celebrates with the Mervo football team. Mervo beat Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Gorham, a senior wider receiver, died in October from injuries he suffered in a football game in September. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk vs. Mervo
Mervo players celebrate their win over Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game.
Mervo players celebrate their win over Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk vs. Mervo
Shantres Shaw, mother of Elijah Gorham, holds the trophy after Mervo beat Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Gorham, a senior wider receiver, died in October from injuries he suffered in a football game in September. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk vs Mervo in Class 4A/3A Football Final
Kylish Hicks, Mervo, intercepts a ball ahead of Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, in their Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mervo wins 22-13. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk vs Mervo in Class 4A/3A Football Final
Center, Kylish Hicks, Mervo, intercepts a ball ahead of Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, during their Class 4A/3A state championship football game final at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mervo wins 22-13. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk vs. Mervo
Kylish Hicks, Mervo, tackles Marcus Nicholson, Dundalk, in the first half. Dundalk and Mervo compete in the 4a3a-state-final in football at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
Dundalk vs. Mervo
Mervo’s Derek Dunn runs past Dundalk’s Robert Pitts in the 4a3a-state-final in football game. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)
