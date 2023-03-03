City's Marcus Alexander, from left, goes to the basket against Poly's Marcus Matthews and Chaz Fisher in the third quarter.

City's Marcus Alexander, from left, goes to the basket against Poly's Marcus Matthews and Chaz Fisher in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

City vs Poly in Class 3A boys basketball region title game | PHOTOS

Advertisement
City defeated Poly 67-59 in Class 3A boys basketball region title game.
Poly's Ziyan Gates, left, fouls City's Camerin Horton, center, in the fourth quarter. City defeated Poly 67-59 in Class 3A boys basketball region title game.

Poly's Ziyan Gates, left, fouls City's Camerin Horton, center, in the fourth quarter. City defeated Poly 67-59 in Class 3A boys basketball region title game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
City's Marcus Alexander, from left, goes to the basket against Poly's Marcus Matthews and Chaz Fisher in the third quarter.

City's Marcus Alexander, from left, goes to the basket against Poly's Marcus Matthews and Chaz Fisher in the third quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
City's Daniel Parsons, from left, blocks a shot by Poly's Ziyan Gates in front of City's Camerin Horton in the second quarter.

City's Daniel Parsons, from left, blocks a shot by Poly's Ziyan Gates in front of City's Camerin Horton in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
City's Kyree Smith, right, grabs a rebound away from Poly's Ziyan Gates, left, in the second quarter.

City's Kyree Smith, right, grabs a rebound away from Poly's Ziyan Gates, left, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Poly's Kenneth Estep, left, controls the ball against City's Kyree Smith in the first quarter.

Poly's Kenneth Estep, left, controls the ball against City's Kyree Smith in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
City's Kyree Smith, right, tries to grab the ball from Poly's Ziyan Gates, left, in the first quarter.

City's Kyree Smith, right, tries to grab the ball from Poly's Ziyan Gates, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
City's Kyree Smith, right, tries to garb the loose ball from Poly's Ziyan Gates in the first quarter.

City's Kyree Smith, right, tries to garb the loose ball from Poly's Ziyan Gates in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
City's K'won Johnson, left, shoots against Poly's Rashid McLeod, right, in the first quarter.

City's K'won Johnson, left, shoots against Poly's Rashid McLeod, right, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement