Southern's Steve Smith, right, fights for the loose ball against Century's Benjamin Chenoweth, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century vs. Southern-AA in boys basketball | PHOTOS

Southern's Steve Smith, right, fights for the loose ball against Century's Benjamin Chenoweth, left, in the second quarter of boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Ryan Matthews, left, scores over Southern's Tim Day, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Peyton Conrad, left, passes the ball as he is defended by Southern's Tim Day, right, in the second quarter of boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Southern's Steve Smith, left, grabs the loose ball in front of Century's Andrew Marcinko. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Benjamin Chenoweth, left, shoots over Southern's Rex Wooster, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Southern's Ethan Sheffey, from left, Steve Smith scramble for the loose ball against Century's Andrew Marcinko in the second quarter of boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Jake Winkles, center, trips in front of Southern's Brain Griffin, left, and Joell Simmons (#2), right, in the first quarter of boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century's Jake Winkles, right, knocks the ball loose from Southern's Steve Smith, left, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Southern head coach Will Maynard is seen in action against Century in the boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Century head coach George Wunder is seen in action against Southern in the boys basketball regional semifinal playoff game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

