Century vs. Liberty in boys soccer | PHOTOS

Liberty's Sam Allen (#17), second left, shoots from behind Century goalie Vijay Jetton, right, to score a goal in the first half of high school boys soccer game on October 12, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Oct 12, 2021
Century vs. Liberty in high school boys soccer game on October 12, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Liberty's Sam Allen (#17), second left, shoots from behind Century goalie Vijay Jetton, right, to score a goal in the first half of high school boys soccer game on October 12, 2021.
Liberty's Sam Allen (#17), second left, shoots from behind Century goalie Vijay Jetton, right, to score a goal in the first half of high school boys soccer game on October 12, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Century's Nathan Brooks, right, celebrates his goal against Liberty with teammate Jake Hurst, from left, and Domenic Arena.
Century's Nathan Brooks, right, celebrates his goal against Liberty with teammate Jake Hurst, from left, and Domenic Arena. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Liberty's Ryan Smith, left, runs to teammate Jordan Devincent, right, as he slides on the grass to celebrates his goal against Century.
Liberty's Ryan Smith, left, runs to teammate Jordan Devincent, right, as he slides on the grass to celebrates his goal against Century. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Century's Cooper Santos, right, gains control of the ball before shooting in front of Liberty's Jarod Kuether, left, in the first half of high school boys soccer game.
Century's Cooper Santos, right, gains control of the ball before shooting in front of Liberty's Jarod Kuether, left, in the first half of high school boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Century's Evan DeLawter, left, battles Liberty's Sam Allen, right, for a header in the first half of the game.
Century's Evan DeLawter, left, battles Liberty's Sam Allen, right, for a header in the first half of the game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Liberty goalie Hutton Steier, left, grabs the ball over Century's Nathan Brooks.
Liberty goalie Hutton Steier, left, grabs the ball over Century's Nathan Brooks. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Century's Tyler Powell, right, celebrates his goal against Liberty with teammate Carter Hobson, left, in the high school boys soccer game.
Century's Tyler Powell, right, celebrates his goal against Liberty with teammate Carter Hobson, left, in the high school boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Century's Nathan Brooks, right, ties up with Liberty's Ryan Smith.
Century's Nathan Brooks, right, ties up with Liberty's Ryan Smith. (Kenneth K. Lam)
