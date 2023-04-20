Catonsville vs. Franklin in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Franklin’s Daniel Davis (6) tries to wrest control of the ball from Catonsville’s Mason Ritter (14). Catonsville High School beat Franklin High School, 14 - 7. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFranklin’s Daniel Davis (6) is surrounded by Catonsville’s Wade Davis (33) and Cole Lovell (25) as he tries to move the ball downfield. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFranklin’s Andrew Biillingslea (12) tries to slow the advance of Catonsville’s Mason Ritter (14) toward the goal. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCatonsville’s John Gorski (20) is congratulated by teammates Colin Fox (22) and Maxwell Gentner (9) after Gorski scored his team’s second goal. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementFrom left, Franklin’s Andrew Billingslea (12), Emerson Manser (8) and Adam Komenski (2) celebrate the first goal of the game as goalkeeper Gabe Wallman (6) turns away. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)