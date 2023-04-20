Franklin’s Daniel Davis (6) tries to wrest control of the ball from Catonsville’s Mason Ritter (14). Catonsville High School beat Franklin High School, 14 - 7.

Catonsville vs. Franklin in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Catonsville High School beat Franklin High School, 14 - 7.

Franklin’s Daniel Davis (6) is surrounded by Catonsville’s Wade Davis (33) and Cole Lovell (25) as he tries to move the ball downfield.

Franklin’s Andrew Biillingslea (12) tries to slow the advance of Catonsville’s Mason Ritter (14) toward the goal.

Catonsville’s John Gorski (20) is congratulated by teammates Colin Fox (22) and Maxwell Gentner (9) after Gorski scored his team’s second goal.

From left, Franklin’s Andrew Billingslea (12), Emerson Manser (8) and Adam Komenski (2) celebrate the first goal of the game as goalkeeper Gabe Wallman (6) turns away.

