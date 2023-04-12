Curley Friars' Anthony Cerone (13) advances on a fielding error of a grounder hit by batter John Petryszak during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High on April 12, 2023.

Curley Friars' Anthony Cerone (13) advances on a fielding error of a grounder hit by batter John Petryszak during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High on April 12, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall vs. Curley in baseball | PHOTOS

Calvert Hall plays MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High.

Curley Friars' Anthony Cerone (13) advances on a fielding error of a grounder hit by batter John Petryszak during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High on April 12, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall Cardinals second baseman Tyler Gibbons (2) drops the transfer to his throwing hand after forcing Curley Friars' Jake Pruitt (11) on a grounder by batter Ryan Parks. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After starting a rally with a double, Calvert Hall Cardinals' Clover Garrick ducks, mobbed by teammates after scoring on an RBI by batter Michael Copenspire during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall Cardinals' Conner Keys (11) watches Clover Garrick score on an RBI single by batter Michael Copenspire. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Curley Friars right fielder Kevin Goedeke (right) collides into center fielder Elijah Ritter who tumbles into the outfield fence as the ball bounces away on a drive by Calvert Hall Cardinals batter Clover Garrick. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A drive smoked by Calvert Hall Cardinals batter Clover Garrick soars over Curley Friars center fielder Elijah Ritter. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Curley Friars starting pitcher Dillon Michaloski (18) delivers against the Calvert Hall Cardinals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall Cardinals pitcher Peter Bashore (30) delivers against the Curley Friars. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall Cardinals center fielder Clover Garrick lunges, snaring a sinking drive hit by Curley Friars batter Derek Poole. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Curley Friars' Ryan Parks dives back safely as Calvert Hall Cardinals first baseman Conner Keys catches a pickoff attempt thrown by pitcher Peter Bashore during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Curley Friars third baseman John Petryszak (16) tags out Calvert Hall Cardinals' Michael Copenspire (13) on a throw by outfielder Blake Dean following a fly out hit by batter Quinn Gillis. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley head baseball coach Joe Gaeta looks on during a game against Calvert Hall. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall Cardinals head coach Brooks Kerr looks on during MIAA-A conference baseball at Archbishop Curley High. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

