Calvert Hall's Kaden Barmer, right, is called safe from the tag of Archbishop Curley third baseman John Petryszak, left, for a steal in the second inning of second round playoff game in the MIAA A conference. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall vs. Archbishop Curley in baseball, May 15, 2023 | PHOTOS

Calvert Hall baseball plays Archbishop Curley in second round of the MIAA A playoffs.

Archbishop Curley second baseman Ryan Parks, left, jumps out of the way after putting out Calvert Hall's Conner Keys, right, in the third inning of second round playoff game in the MIAA A conference. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Kaden Barmer, right, is called safe from the tag of Archbishop Curley third baseman John Petryszak, left, for a steal in the second inning of second round playoff game in the MIAA A conference. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's EJ Hankerson, right, runs home to score against Archbishop Curley in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall's Jake Butler, left, celebrates after scoring first run against Archbishop Curley. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley starter Dillon Michaloski pitches against Calvert Hall. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Calvert Hall starter Patrick Genco pitches against Archbishop Curley. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

