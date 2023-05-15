Calvert Hall vs. Archbishop Curley in baseball, May 15, 2023 | PHOTOS

Archbishop Curley second baseman Ryan Parks, left, jumps out of the way after putting out Calvert Hall's Conner Keys, right, in the third inning of second round playoff game in the MIAA A conference. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Kaden Barmer, right, is called safe from the tag of Archbishop Curley third baseman John Petryszak, left, for a steal in the second inning of second round playoff game in the MIAA A conference. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's EJ Hankerson, right, runs home to score against Archbishop Curley in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall's Jake Butler, left, celebrates after scoring first run against Archbishop Curley. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementArchbishop Curley starter Dillon Michaloski pitches against Calvert Hall. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementCalvert Hall starter Patrick Genco pitches against Archbishop Curley. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)