Calvert Hall vs. Loyola in soccer | PHOTOS

Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, celebrates his goal against Loyola in the second half. Calvert Hall defeated Loyola 1-0 in boys soccer game.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Oct 04, 2021
Calvert Hall defeated Loyola 1-0 in boys soccer game.
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Calvert Hall vs. Loyola
Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, celebrates his goal against Loyola in the second half. Calvert Hall defeated Loyola 1-0 in boys soccer game.
Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, right, celebrates his goal against Loyola in the second half. Calvert Hall defeated Loyola 1-0 in boys soccer game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Calvert Hall vs. Loyola
Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, left, and Ben Ramsey, right, battle for the ball against Loyola's Cameron Cole in the second half.
Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, left, and Ben Ramsey, right, battle for the ball against Loyola's Cameron Cole in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Calvert Hall vs. Loyola
Calvert Hall's Rich Monath, left, takes a shot against Loyola's Gavin Carmichael in the second half.
Calvert Hall's Rich Monath, left, takes a shot against Loyola's Gavin Carmichael in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Calvert Hall vs. Loyola
Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, left, battles for the ball against Loyola's Sammie Walker in the second half.
Calvert Hall's Rocco Pastore, left, battles for the ball against Loyola's Sammie Walker in the second half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Calvert Hall vs. Loyola
Calvert Hall goalie Nate Jones, left, catches the ball against Loyola in the first half.
Calvert Hall goalie Nate Jones, left, catches the ball against Loyola in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Calvert Hall vs. Loyola
Calvert Hall's Ben Madore, center, takes a shot against Loyola's Sammie Walker, left, and Mateo Munoz, right, in the first half.
Calvert Hall's Ben Madore, center, takes a shot against Loyola's Sammie Walker, left, and Mateo Munoz, right, in the first half. (Kenneth K. Lam)
