Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game | PHOTOS

North's Jake Long, right, of Arundel, steals second base before South's Josh Sherwood, left, can apply the tag in the fifth inning of the 2022 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

The 2022 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game takes place at Camden Yards.

North's Tariq Talley, from left, of Towson High, and Kyle Sanger, of Tuscarora, score against South in the fourth inning of the 2022 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

North second baseman Brendan George, of Baltimore Poly, makes a diving stop in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

North second baseman Brendan George, of Baltimore Poly, flips the ball to second to put out a runner after making a diving stop against the South in the fourth inning of the 2022 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

North starting pitcher Matt Archibald, right, warms up as ground sprinklers turned on in the second inning of the 2022 Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The game was able to proceed after the sprinklers were turned off. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

South starting pitcher Nick Karls, of Chesapeake, pitches against the North in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

