(Kenneth K. Lam) High School sports Sports Boys Latin vs. McDonogh in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS Apr 06, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement McDonogh defeats Boys Latin, 15-8. Boys Latin vs. McDonogh Boys Latin's Dominic Pietramala, left, shoots past McDonogh's Aidan Hurdle, right, to score in the second quarter of boys lacrosse game on April 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh Boys Latin's Garrett Glatz, left, watches his shot hit the net behind McDonogh goalie Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh Boy's Latin's Garrett Glatz, left, runs away from a diving Jack Dudas, of McDonogh, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh Boy's Latin goalie Cardin Stoller makes a save against McDonogh. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh McDonogh's McCabe Millon, center, jumps between Boys Latin's Eddie Loyd, left, and AJ Hernadez, right, to shoot against the goal in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh McDonogh's McCabe Millon, center, lands on Boys Latin's Eddie Loyd, left, and AJ Hernadez, right, after a shot. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh McDonogh's Hugh Brown, right, winds up to shoot against Boy's Latin's Eddie Loyd, left, in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam) Boys Latin vs. McDonogh in boys lacrosse on April 6, 2021. McDonogh's McCabe Millon, left, shoots past Boy's Latin's AJ Hernadez, right, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement