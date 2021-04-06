xml:space="preserve">
Boys Latin vs. McDonogh in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Apr 06, 2021
McDonogh defeats Boys Latin, 15-8.
Boys Latin's Dominic Pietramala, left, shoots past McDonogh's Aidan Hurdle, right, to score in the second quarter of boys lacrosse game on April 6, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Boys Latin's Garrett Glatz, left, watches his shot hit the net behind McDonogh goalie Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Boy's Latin's Garrett Glatz, left, runs away from a diving Jack Dudas, of McDonogh, right, in the second quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Boy's Latin goalie Cardin Stoller makes a save against McDonogh. (Kenneth K. Lam)
McDonogh's McCabe Millon, center, jumps between Boys Latin's Eddie Loyd, left, and AJ Hernadez, right, to shoot against the goal in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
McDonogh's McCabe Millon, center, lands on Boys Latin's Eddie Loyd, left, and AJ Hernadez, right, after a shot. (Kenneth K. Lam)
McDonogh's Hugh Brown, right, winds up to shoot against Boy's Latin's Eddie Loyd, left, in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Boys Latin vs. McDonogh in boys lacrosse on April 6, 2021.
McDonogh's McCabe Millon, left, shoots past Boy's Latin's AJ Hernadez, right, in the first quarter. (Kenneth K. Lam)
