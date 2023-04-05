McDonogh's Luke Miller, right, scores a goal against Boys Latin's Gus Hargrave, left, in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game on April 4, 2023.

Boys' Latin vs. McDonogh in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

McDonogh beat Boys’ Latin, 11-10, in a boys lacrosse game on April 4, 2023.

McDonogh's Luke Miller, right, scores a goal against Boys Latin's Gus Hargrave, left, in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game on April 4, 2023.

Boys’ Latin’s Tyler Owings (48) scores against McDonogh goalie Teddy Scarborough (30) in the first quarter. McDonogh beat Boys’ Latin, 11-10, in a boys lacrosse game on April 4, 2023.

McDonogh's Brendan Millon, right, winds up to shoot against Boy's Latin's Kyle Foster, left, in the first quarter of boys lacrosse game.

