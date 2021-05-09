(Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports Boys Latin vs. Loyola in boys lacrosse | PHOTOS May 09, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Boys' Latin goal keeper #99 Cardin Stoller leaps but can't block the goal by #37 Kevin Tucker, right, who scored the 11th goal in the 4th quarter. The Dons beat the Lakers, 12 -10 at Boys' Latin on May 9, 2021. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Loyola Blakefield #11 Matt Burnam is congratulated by teammates, including #30 Hayden Miller, right, after scoring the 10th goal for the Dons as Boys' Latin goal keeper #99 Cardin Stoller left the net in an attempt to block Burnam. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Boys' Latin #11 Mac Moreland fires a shot past Loyola Blakefield goal keeper #2 Jack Webb, to score the 9th goal for the Lakers, as Loyola #22 Michael Haus looks on. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Loyola Blakefield #37 Kevin Tucker jumps on tops of teammates, from left, #9 Henry Tolker, #21 Matt Dixon and #6 Charlie Koras, as they celebrate their 4th goal. The Dons beat the Lakers, 12 -10 at Boys' Latin. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Loyola Blakefield #18 Kevin Somerville and #37 Kevin Tucker jump exuberantly as they celebrate their 3rd goal, trying the game in the 2nd quarter. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Boys' Latin vs. Loyola Boys' Latin #11 MacMoreland releases the ball on the fly, with Loyola Blakefield #10 Ian Geesaman, center, and #39 Peter Laake, right, in pursuit. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Boys' Latin #7 Jacob Pacheco prepares to pass the ball before Loyola Blakefield #33 Cole Myers can dislodge it, after Myers bypasses Boys' Latin #6 Dylan Cadigan, right. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) Loyola Blakefield beats Boys' Latin, 12-10, in varsity lacrosse. Boys' Latin #46 Matt Greaver prevents Loyola Blakefield #10 Ian Geesaman from getting to the ball as Loyola's #23 Matt Rice and Boys' Latin #12 Thomas Moxley, second from left, follow them. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement