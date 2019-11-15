Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Boys Soccer Class 2A state final, Century vs. La Plata | PHOTOS Nov 14, 2019 | 9:58 PM Century defeats La Plata, 1-0, in the Class 2A state final championship game. Next Gallery PHOTOS Girls Class 1A Soccer Final - Patterson Mill vs. Loch Raven Advertisement High School sports Carroll County High School Sports Volleyball Class 3A state semifinal, Northern-Calvert vs. Westminster Volleyball Class 3A state semifinal, Northern-Calvert vs. Westminster Thursday November 14, 2019 at Ritchie Coliseum, University of Maryland. Signing Day 2019 | PHOTOS Class 1A Field Hockey State Final: Liberty vs Washington 3A Boys Soccer State Semifinal Game Wilde Lake vs Mt. Hebron 3A Girls Soccer State Semifinal Game Between Wilde Lake and Chesapeake Westminster vs Urbana in Class 3A Field Hockey State Final Marriotts Ridge vs Oakdale in 2A Field Hockey Final Glenelg vs Century Football Advertisement