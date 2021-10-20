xml:space="preserve">
Bel Air vs. Fallston girls soccer | PHOTOS

Fallston's Emma Marange, left, battles for ball against Bel Air's Emma Griffiths, right, in the first half of girls soccer game.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Kenneth K. Lam
By
Oct 19, 2021
Bel Air girls soccer plays Fallston on October 19, 2021.
(Kenneth K. Lam)
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Fallston's Emma Marange, left, battles for ball against Bel Air's Emma Griffiths, right, in the first half of girls soccer game.
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Fallston's Gabrielle Boyd, left, takes the ball away from Bel Air's Emma Griffiths, right, in the first half of girls soccer game.
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Fallston's Kennedy Mendoza, right, takes a shot against Bel Air goalie Emily McGrain, left, in the first half.
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Fallston's Elizabeth Ajello, left, fights for control of the ball against Bel Air's Rachel Galloway.
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Fallston's Katherine King, left, battles Bel Air's Keira Loewe, right, for the ball.
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Bel Air girls soccer head coach Mike Friskey reacts during game against Fallston.
Bel Air vs. Fallston
Fallston girls soccer head coach Madison Ferrara reacts during game against Bel Air.
