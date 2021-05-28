xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Arundel vs. South River boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

Arundel #25 Noah Bell, second from left, gets hoisted by a teammate after scoring the ninth goal, as teammates, including #4 Matt Logan and #5 Jack Walter, react with jubilation. Arundel beat South River, 11-6.
(Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Arundel vs. South River boys lacrosse | PHOTOS

May 27, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arundel beat South River, 11-6.
Arundel vs. South River
Arundel #25 Noah Bell, second from left, gets hoisted by a teammate after scoring the ninth goal, as teammates, including #4 Matt Logan and #5 Jack Walter, react with jubilation. Arundel beat South River, 11-6.
Arundel #25 Noah Bell, second from left, gets hoisted by a teammate after scoring the ninth goal, as teammates, including #4 Matt Logan and #5 Jack Walter, react with jubilation. Arundel beat South River, 11-6. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Arundel vs. South River
Arundel #95 Zach Harris hugs teammate #25 Noah Bell who scored the ninth goal.
Arundel #95 Zach Harris hugs teammate #25 Noah Bell who scored the ninth goal. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Arundel vs. South River
South River #23 Justin Martin is forced to pass the ball under pressure from Arundel #19 Lucas Shahady and #13 Hunter Russell near the net.
South River #23 Justin Martin is forced to pass the ball under pressure from Arundel #19 Lucas Shahady and #13 Hunter Russell near the net. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Arundel vs. South River
South River #9 Leo Knott chases Arundel #25 Noah Bell, carrying the ball.
South River #9 Leo Knott chases Arundel #25 Noah Bell, carrying the ball. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Arundel vs. South River
Arundel 14 Makhi Jobes charges past South River #10 Nick Rehanek in the first quarter.
Arundel 14 Makhi Jobes charges past South River #10 Nick Rehanek in the first quarter. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Arundel vs. South River
Arundel #4 Matt Logan scores the first goal of the game against South River goal keeper #26 Gregory Usher.
Arundel #4 Matt Logan scores the first goal of the game against South River goal keeper #26 Gregory Usher. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement