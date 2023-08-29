Archbishop Curley Friars back Nick Lentz slides, unable to keep the ball in play while McDonogh Eagles defender Emmett Kershner watches in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game at McDonogh School.

Archbishop Curley Friars back Nick Lentz slides, unable to keep the ball in play while McDonogh Eagles defender Emmett Kershner watches in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley vs. McDonogh in boys soccer | PHOTOS

McDonogh boys soccer team hosts Archbishop Curley on August 29, 2023.

Archbishop Curley Friars back Nick Lentz slides, unable to keep the ball in play while McDonogh Eagles defender Emmett Kershner watches in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars forward Philippe Oliveira (20) kicks the ball past McDonogh Eagles defender Aidan Smith (3) in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars midfielder Andrew Throneburgh (10) turns away while the McDonogh Eagles rush to celebrate the game's first goal, scored by forward Valentino Quaranta. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles players celebrate the game's first goal, scored against the Archbishop Curley Friars by forward Valentino Quaranta (facing camera, left) in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars goalkeeper Joe Yakim snatches the ball in front of McDonogh Eagles midfielder Blake Lloyd (18) in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars goalkeeper Joe Yakim blocks a penalty shot by McDonogh Eagles forward Kobe Keomany. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars goalkeeper Joe Yakim heads the ball between McDonogh Eagles forward Kobe Keomany (6) and forward Valentino Quaranta. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars back/midfielder Mason Landreth heads the ball behind McDonogh Eagles forward Zachary Johnson (23). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Archbishop Curley Friars head coach Barry Stitz reacts during a boys' soccer game at McDonogh School. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles head coach Brandon Quaranta during a boys' soccer game against Archbishop Curley. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

McDonogh Eagles defender Mason Manankil practices in an early key MIAA A boys' soccer game against Archbishop Curley. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

