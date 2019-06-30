Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown Week 2: Westminster at Oakdale

Each week of the high school football regular season, The Baltimore Sun and the Baltimore Ravens team up to present the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. Fans vote online each week for an area high school football matchup to be featured. The selected game each week, which is covered by the Sun, receives visits from the Ravens mascot, Poe, and Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders and has the stadium outfitted in Ravens banners and flags. In addition, $500 donations will be awarded to each participating school's athletic department, with each team receiving T-shirts to commemorate their experience playing in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown.