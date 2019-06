Gene Sweeney Jr, Baltimore Sun

Winters Mill (13-5) vs. Fallston (13-4-1) When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. Outlook: Two-time defending champ Winters Mill (shown celebrating its 2010 crown) is looking for its fourth title in five years against the Cougars, who won their only state title in 2009. To repeat, the Falcons will need to avenge an 11-7 regular-season loss. In that game, the Cougars held the Falcons scoreless for 30 minutes through the middle of the game and also scored three extra-man goals. Tightening up on defense will be key for both teams, along with midfield possession, and winning ground balls and draws. In the state semifinal, the Cougars, who have 18 seniors and start 11, needed an overtime goal from Sam Nolan (60 goals, 63 assists) to edge Parkside, 14-13. The Falcons, who start four seniors, rolled 16-4 over a familiar foe, Loch Raven, the team they beat in the last two state championships. Madison Cyr (65, 53) and Sydney Trentzsch (52, 23) lead the Falcons, while Jenna Mosketti (35, 15) plays a key role for the Cougars. -- Katherine Dunn