Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Towson, MD -- 01/29/2016 -- Mercy Magic forward Katelin Holt (right) struggles to retain possession while tangled with IND Penguins guard Alison Marron (left) and guard Eilish Gately during the 50th playing of The Game between the two Catholic schools at Towson University on Jan. 29, 2016.