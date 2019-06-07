Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
High school athletes choose diverse summer activities to build for their futures

With one school year in the rearview mirror and another quickly approaching, high school athletes have only so much freedom during the summer. Instead of spending their time playing video games, going to the movies or hanging out with friends, these local athletes are finding ways to help others or build for their futures — from teaching their sports to children to learning about potential professions and more. -- Katherine Dunn and Glenn Graham
