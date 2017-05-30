Athletes of the Week in 2016-17

HANDOUT
The junior scored four goals in the Class 4A-3A state championship upset of Severna Park, including the game winner with 11 seconds left. Henry’s quick thinking on a loose ball after her initial shot had been saved resulted in a ground ball and a point-blank goal to give the then-No. 11 Bobcats a 10-9 win over then-No. 8 Severna Park. In a rematch of the title game won by Severna Park two years ago, Henry also had an assist. She led the Bel Air offense with 64 goals and 22 assists this season as they finished 15-4 with the No. 8 ranking. In three years as a starter, she has 116 goals and 70 assists. Also a soccer and basketball player at Bel Air, Henry plays club lacrosse for Sky Walkers. She has committed to play lacrosse at Michigan.
Others considered: Michelle Cisco, C. Milton Wright, softball; Veronica Cueller, Marriotts Ridge, tennis; Nadia Hackett, Poly, track; Nyjari McNeil, Franklin, track; Abby Thornton, Marriotts Ridge, tennis.
The senior closed out a stellar three-sport career with a fine performance at last week’s state track and field championships at Morgan State, winning Class 2A titles in the shot put and discus. On Thursday, he won his second straight state title in the shot put and his first title in the discus with a personal best throw of 160 feet, 11 inches. Earlier this spring, Nash finished sixth in the shot put at the Penn Relays with a personal best throw of 60 feet, 4.75 inches. In the indoor track and field season, he earned All-Metro first-team honors after winning the shot put in Class 2A-1A. In his four years competing in the shot put and discus, he won five state, eight region and five Baltimore County championships in both indoor and outdoor. Nash was a three-year starter for the Hereford football team, playing on both lines. He was an All-Metro second-team pick on offense as a guard in the fall. He is set to continue his track and field career at Maryland.
Others considered: Brendan Curry, Calvert Hall, lacrosse; Ben DuBlauw, Southern, lacrosse; Will Glock, Loyola Blakefield, baseball; Jack Thomas, Severna Park, lacrosse.
