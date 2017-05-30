Sports High School Sports

Athletes of the Week in 2016-17

The Baltimore Sun takes Athletes of the Week nominations from Friday night until Sunday at 6 p.m. Please provide name, school, class, sport, position, team results and the athlete's accomplishments for the week, with statistics by game, and other supporting information. Coaches also should provide a number where they can be reached Sunday night. You can email your nominations to athleteoftheweek@baltimoresun.com.

Katherine Dunn, Glenn Graham
