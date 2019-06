Can No. 3 Mount Carmel, which saw its 19-game winning streak end with a loss to Calvert Hall on Sunday, rebound with its first BCL title?

Can No. 1 Calvert Hall, which claimed a 71-68 win over No. 3 Mount Carmel for the MIAA A Conference championship on Sunday, claim the title sweep with the BCL crown?

The 44th Baltimore Catholic League basketball tournament is set to start Thursday with two quarterfinal round games at Mount Saint Joseph. Check the captions for five questions to consider in the meantime.

Glenn Graham