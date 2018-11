Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Loyola Blakefield's John Peterson (19) reacts with teammates Dominic Caltabiano (20), Matt Lala, and Nathaniel Come (3) after scoring the winning goal in double overtime against Archbishop Curley in the 2018 MIAA boys soccer semifinals at Knott Field Sports Complex on Nov. 1, 2018. Loyola edged Curley, 3-2.