Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Catonsville, MD--4/7/18--Century player Ally Everton #9, tries to block a shot by Bel Air player Keeley McHugh #9 in the first half. No. 7 Century won 8-7 against No. 2 Bel Air in girls lacrosse in the Catonsville Tournament. Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun Staff.