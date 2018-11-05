Voting on Election Day? Read up on the candidates, issues, and FAQs
Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 6, 2018

By

Football

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

7-0

1

2. Calvert Hall

9-1

3

3. Broadneck

10-0

4

4. Arch. Spalding

7-2

5

5. Mount St. Joseph

8-2

2

6. Dunbar

9-0

6

7. Glenelg

10-0

7

8. Liberty

10-0

8

9. Mervo

8-1

9

10. Arundel

9-1

10

11. Milford Mill

9-1

11

12. Franklin

8-2

12

13. Dundalk

9-1

13

14. Howard

9-1

14

15. Edgewood

9-1

15

Other teams considered: Harford Tech (9-1), McDonogh (3-6), River Hill (7-3), St. Vincent Pallotti (6-4), Westminster (7-3)

 

Boys soccer

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. River Hill

14-0-1

2

2. McDonogh

13-4-1

6

3. Loyola Blakefield

18-1

1

4. C. Milton Wright

12-2

4

5. Broadneck

15-2

5

6. Towson

12-1-2

7

7. Gilman

14-6-2

9

8. Arch. Curley

11-9-1

10

9. Hereford

12-4

10. Eastern Tech

13-2-1

4

11. Arundel

10-4-3

12. Meade

12-4-1

11

13. Centennial

10-6

14. Mount Saint Joseph

7-9-1

14

15. Concordia Prep

15-5-1

Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Patterson Mill (11-3), Severna Park (9-5-1)

 

Girls soccer

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. McDonogh

15-0-2

1

2. River Hill

14-1

3

3. Arch. Spalding

14-1-2

2

4. Sparrows Point

13-0

4

5. Severna Park

16-1

5

6. Wilde Lake

13-2-1

6

7. Notre Dame Prep

10-3

7

8. Broadneck

11-3-2

11

9. Perry Hall

14-3

9

10. Hereford

13-2

10

11. South River

13-2-2

8

12. Mercy

14-5

12

13. Roland Park

14-1-1

13

14. Towson

9-4

15. Patterson Mill

11-4-1

Other teams considered: C. Milton Wright (7-6-30, Fallston (9-5), Mount Hebron (7-7-1), Reservoir (9-4-2),

Field hockey

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Notre Dame Prep

20-1

1

2. Garrison Forest

16-3

2

3. C. Milton Wright

15-1

3

4. McDonogh

12-3

4

5. South River

14-3

5

6. Glenelg

11-1-1

7

7. Arch. Spalding

14-4

6

8. Broadneck

11-4-2

8

9. Arundel

12-5

9

10. Severna Park

10-5-1

10

11. Chesapeake-AA

12-6

11

12. Liberty

15-2

13

13. Hereford

11-5

15

14. North Harford

13-3

12

15. St. Mary’s

14-3-1

Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (11-5), Westminster (12-3)

 

Girls volleyball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Atholton

14-0

1

2. Glenelg

13-1

2

3. Westminster

13-1

4

4. Mount de Sales

16-3

5

5. Arundel

13-2

7

6. Winters Mill

12-2

6

7. South River

13-2

3

8. Howard

11-4

8

9. Bel Air

13-2

10

10. Hereford

13-3

13

11. Broadneck

9-3

11

12. Century

10-5

12

13. Dulaney

12-3

9

14. Western Tech

12-2

14

15. Liberty

9-5

15

Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (8-6), Maryvale (14-5), St. Paul’s (15-4), Severna Park (7-6)

 

Boys cross country

No. School

Prev.

1. Severna Park

1

2. Loyola Blakefield

3

3. Howard

4

4. Dulaney

2

5. Calvert Hall

5

6. Towson

7. River Hill

8

8. Centennial

9. C. Milton Wright

10

10. Liberty

9

Other teams considered: Arundel, Atholton, Bel Air, Hereford, Mount Saint Joseph

 

Girls cross country

No. School

Prev.

1. Severna Park

1

2. Hereford

2

3. Howard

5

4. Dulaney

4

5. Broadneck

3

6. Bel Air

9

7. Mount de Sales

8

8. Centennial

10

9. South River

10. Annapolis

Other teams considered: River Hill, Atholton, North Harford, Reservoir, Westminster, C. Milton Wright

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

