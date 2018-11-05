Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 6, 2018

Football

No. School Record Prev. 1. St. Frances 7-0 1 2. Calvert Hall 9-1 3 3. Broadneck 10-0 4 4. Arch. Spalding 7-2 5 5. Mount St. Joseph 8-2 2 6. Dunbar 9-0 6 7. Glenelg 10-0 7 8. Liberty 10-0 8 9. Mervo 8-1 9 10. Arundel 9-1 10 11. Milford Mill 9-1 11 12. Franklin 8-2 12 13. Dundalk 9-1 13 14. Howard 9-1 14 15. Edgewood 9-1 15

Other teams considered: Harford Tech (9-1), McDonogh (3-6), River Hill (7-3), St. Vincent Pallotti (6-4), Westminster (7-3)

Boys soccer

No. School Record Prev. 1. River Hill 14-0-1 2 2. McDonogh 13-4-1 6 3. Loyola Blakefield 18-1 1 4. C. Milton Wright 12-2 4 5. Broadneck 15-2 5 6. Towson 12-1-2 7 7. Gilman 14-6-2 9 8. Arch. Curley 11-9-1 10 9. Hereford 12-4 — 10. Eastern Tech 13-2-1 4 11. Arundel 10-4-3 — 12. Meade 12-4-1 11 13. Centennial 10-6 — 14. Mount Saint Joseph 7-9-1 14 15. Concordia Prep 15-5-1 —

Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Patterson Mill (11-3), Severna Park (9-5-1)

Girls soccer

No. School Record Prev. 1. McDonogh 15-0-2 1 2. River Hill 14-1 3 3. Arch. Spalding 14-1-2 2 4. Sparrows Point 13-0 4 5. Severna Park 16-1 5 6. Wilde Lake 13-2-1 6 7. Notre Dame Prep 10-3 7 8. Broadneck 11-3-2 11 9. Perry Hall 14-3 9 10. Hereford 13-2 10 11. South River 13-2-2 8 12. Mercy 14-5 12 13. Roland Park 14-1-1 13 14. Towson 9-4 — 15. Patterson Mill 11-4-1 —

Other teams considered: C. Milton Wright (7-6-30, Fallston (9-5), Mount Hebron (7-7-1), Reservoir (9-4-2),

Field hockey

No. School Record Prev. 1. Notre Dame Prep 20-1 1 2. Garrison Forest 16-3 2 3. C. Milton Wright 15-1 3 4. McDonogh 12-3 4 5. South River 14-3 5 6. Glenelg 11-1-1 7 7. Arch. Spalding 14-4 6 8. Broadneck 11-4-2 8 9. Arundel 12-5 9 10. Severna Park 10-5-1 10 11. Chesapeake-AA 12-6 11 12. Liberty 15-2 13 13. Hereford 11-5 15 14. North Harford 13-3 12 15. St. Mary’s 14-3-1 —

Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (11-5), Westminster (12-3)

Girls volleyball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Atholton 14-0 1 2. Glenelg 13-1 2 3. Westminster 13-1 4 4. Mount de Sales 16-3 5 5. Arundel 13-2 7 6. Winters Mill 12-2 6 7. South River 13-2 3 8. Howard 11-4 8 9. Bel Air 13-2 10 10. Hereford 13-3 13 11. Broadneck 9-3 11 12. Century 10-5 12 13. Dulaney 12-3 9 14. Western Tech 12-2 14 15. Liberty 9-5 15

Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (8-6), Maryvale (14-5), St. Paul’s (15-4), Severna Park (7-6)

Boys cross country

No. School Prev. 1. Severna Park 1 2. Loyola Blakefield 3 3. Howard 4 4. Dulaney 2 5. Calvert Hall 5 6. Towson — 7. River Hill 8 8. Centennial — 9. C. Milton Wright 10 10. Liberty 9

Other teams considered: Arundel, Atholton, Bel Air, Hereford, Mount Saint Joseph

Girls cross country

No. School Prev. 1. Severna Park 1 2. Hereford 2 3. Howard 5 4. Dulaney 4 5. Broadneck 3 6. Bel Air 9 7. Mount de Sales 8 8. Centennial 10 9. South River — 10. Annapolis —

Other teams considered: River Hill, Atholton, North Harford, Reservoir, Westminster, C. Milton Wright

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.