Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 6, 2018

Football
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
7-0
1
2. Calvert Hall
9-1
3
3. Broadneck
10-0
4
4. Arch. Spalding
7-2
5
5. Mount St. Joseph
8-2
2
6. Dunbar
9-0
6
7. Glenelg
10-0
7
8. Liberty
10-0
8
9. Mervo
8-1
9
10. Arundel
9-1
10
11. Milford Mill
9-1
11
12. Franklin
8-2
12
13. Dundalk
9-1
13
14. Howard
9-1
14
15. Edgewood
9-1
15
Other teams considered: Harford Tech (9-1), McDonogh (3-6), River Hill (7-3), St. Vincent Pallotti (6-4), Westminster (7-3)
Boys soccer
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. River Hill
14-0-1
2
2. McDonogh
13-4-1
6
3. Loyola Blakefield
18-1
1
4. C. Milton Wright
12-2
4
5. Broadneck
15-2
5
6. Towson
12-1-2
7
7. Gilman
14-6-2
9
8. Arch. Curley
11-9-1
10
9. Hereford
12-4
—
10. Eastern Tech
13-2-1
4
11. Arundel
10-4-3
—
12. Meade
12-4-1
11
13. Centennial
10-6
—
14. Mount Saint Joseph
7-9-1
14
15. Concordia Prep
15-5-1
—
Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Patterson Mill (11-3), Severna Park (9-5-1)
Girls soccer
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. McDonogh
15-0-2
1
2. River Hill
14-1
3
3. Arch. Spalding
14-1-2
2
4. Sparrows Point
13-0
4
5. Severna Park
16-1
5
6. Wilde Lake
13-2-1
6
7. Notre Dame Prep
10-3
7
8. Broadneck
11-3-2
11
9. Perry Hall
14-3
9
10. Hereford
13-2
10
11. South River
13-2-2
8
12. Mercy
14-5
12
13. Roland Park
14-1-1
13
14. Towson
9-4
—
15. Patterson Mill
11-4-1
—
Other teams considered: C. Milton Wright (7-6-30, Fallston (9-5), Mount Hebron (7-7-1), Reservoir (9-4-2),
Field hockey
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Notre Dame Prep
20-1
1
2. Garrison Forest
16-3
2
3. C. Milton Wright
15-1
3
4. McDonogh
12-3
4
5. South River
14-3
5
6. Glenelg
11-1-1
7
7. Arch. Spalding
14-4
6
8. Broadneck
11-4-2
8
9. Arundel
12-5
9
10. Severna Park
10-5-1
10
11. Chesapeake-AA
12-6
11
12. Liberty
15-2
13
13. Hereford
11-5
15
14. North Harford
13-3
12
15. St. Mary’s
14-3-1
—
Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (11-5), Westminster (12-3)
Girls volleyball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Atholton
14-0
1
2. Glenelg
13-1
2
3. Westminster
13-1
4
4. Mount de Sales
16-3
5
5. Arundel
13-2
7
6. Winters Mill
12-2
6
7. South River
13-2
3
8. Howard
11-4
8
9. Bel Air
13-2
10
10. Hereford
13-3
13
11. Broadneck
9-3
11
12. Century
10-5
12
13. Dulaney
12-3
9
14. Western Tech
12-2
14
15. Liberty
9-5
15
Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (8-6), Maryvale (14-5), St. Paul’s (15-4), Severna Park (7-6)
Boys cross country
No. School
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1
2. Loyola Blakefield
3
3. Howard
4
4. Dulaney
2
5. Calvert Hall
5
6. Towson
—
7. River Hill
8
8. Centennial
—
9. C. Milton Wright
10
10. Liberty
9
Other teams considered: Arundel, Atholton, Bel Air, Hereford, Mount Saint Joseph
Girls cross country
No. School
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1
2. Hereford
2
3. Howard
5
4. Dulaney
4
5. Broadneck
3
6. Bel Air
9
7. Mount de Sales
8
8. Centennial
10
9. South River
—
10. Annapolis
—
Other teams considered: River Hill, Atholton, North Harford, Reservoir, Westminster, C. Milton Wright
How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun