Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 27, 2018

Football
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
9-0
1
2. Calvert Hall
12-1
2
3. Arch. Spalding
8-3
3
4. Mount St. Joseph
9-2
4
5. Glenelg
13-0
6
6. Franklin
11-2
9
7. Dunbar
11-1
5
8. Mervo
10-2
8
9. Broadneck
10-2
7
10. Liberty
10-1
10
11. Dundalk
10-2
11
12. Milford Mill
9-2
12
13. Arundel
9-2
13
14. South River
7-5
14
15. Howard
9-2
15
Other teams considered: Chesapeake-AA (10-3), Edgewood (9-2), McDonogh (3-6), River Hill (8-4), St. Mary’s (8-3), Westminster (8-4)
Boys soccer
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. McDonogh
13-4-1
2
2. Loyola Blakefield
18-1
3
3. C. Milton Wright
15-2
4
4. River Hill
16-1-1
3
5. Broadneck
16-3
5
6. Gilman
14-6-2
6
7. Archbishop Curley
11-9-1
7
8. Eastern Tech
13-2-1
8
9. Towson
12-2-2
9
10. Arundel
10-5-3
10
11. Hereford
13-5
11
12. Meade
12-4-1
12
13. Mount St. Joseph
7-9-1
12
14. Concordia Prep
15-5-1
14
15. Patterson Mill
14-3
15
Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Centennial (10-7), Loch Raven (12-7-1), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Severna Park (9-5-1)
Girls soccer
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. McDonogh
15-0-2
1
2. River Hill
17-1
2
3. Sparrows Point
16-0
4
4. Archbishop Spalding
14-1-2
3
5. Perry Hall
17-3
5
6. Notre Dame Prep
10-3
6
7. Severna Park
17-2
7
8. Wilde Lake
13-2-1
8
9. Broadneck
11-4-2
9
10. Hereford
14-3
10
11. South River
13-2-2
11
12. Mercy
14-5
12
13. Roland Park
14-1-1
13
14. Towson
10-5
14
15. Patterson Mill
12-5-1
15
Other teams considered: Fallston (10-6), Mount Hebron (8-8-1), Reservoir (9-4-2)
Field hockey
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Notre Dame Prep
20-1
1
2. C. Milton Wright
17-1
3
3. Garrison Forest
16-3
2
4. South River
16-3
5
5. McDonogh
12-3
4
6. Arch. Spalding
14-4
6
7. Liberty
12-2
12
8. Broadneck
11-4-2
8
9. Glenelg
11-2-1
6
10. Arundel
12-5
9
11. Severna Park
10-5-1
10
12. Chesapeake-AA
13-7
11
13. Hereford
12-6
13
14. North Harford
13-3
14
15. St. Mary’s
14-3-1
15
Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (12-6), South Carroll (11-8), Westminster (12-4)
Girls volleyball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Atholton
19-0
1
2. Mount de Sales
16-3
3
3. Westminster
16-2
4
4. Glenelg
17-2
2
5. South River
16-3
5
6. Bel Air
17-3
7
7. Arundel
15-3
6
8. Hereford
16-4
8
9. Winters Mill
14-3
9
10. Broadneck
10-4
10
11. Dulaney
14-4
11
12. Poly
17-1
12
13. Western Tech
16-3
13
14. Howard
11-5
14
15. St. Paul’s
15-4
15
Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (9-7), Century (10-6), Liberty (10-6), Maryvale (14-5), Severna Park (8-7)
Boys cross country
No. School
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1
2. Loyola Blakefield
2
3. Dulaney
4
4. Calvert Hall
5
5. Centennial
8
6. Howard
3
7. Liberty
10
8. River Hill
7
9. Towson
6
10. Atholton
—
Other teams considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Broadneck, Gilman, South River, C. Milton Wright
Girls cross country
No. School
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1
2. Hereford
2
3. Howard
3
4. Bel Air
6
5. Broadneck
5
6. Dulaney
4
7. Mount de Sales
7
8. Centennial
8
9. South River
9
10. Towson
—
Other teams considered: Annapolis, Atholton, Edgewood, River Hill, South Carroll, C. Milton Wright
