Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 27, 2018

Football

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

9-0

1

2. Calvert Hall

12-1

2

3. Arch. Spalding

8-3

3

4. Mount St. Joseph

9-2

4

5. Glenelg

13-0

6

6. Franklin

11-2

9

7. Dunbar

11-1

5

8. Mervo

10-2

8

9. Broadneck

10-2

7

10. Liberty

10-1

10

11. Dundalk

10-2

11

12. Milford Mill

9-2

12

13. Arundel

9-2

13

14. South River

7-5

14

15. Howard

9-2

15

Other teams considered: Chesapeake-AA (10-3), Edgewood (9-2), McDonogh (3-6), River Hill (8-4), St. Mary’s (8-3), Westminster (8-4)

 

Boys soccer

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. McDonogh

13-4-1

2

2. Loyola Blakefield

18-1

3

3. C. Milton Wright

15-2

4

4. River Hill

16-1-1

3

5. Broadneck

16-3

5

6. Gilman

14-6-2

6

7. Archbishop Curley

11-9-1

7

8. Eastern Tech

13-2-1

8

9. Towson

12-2-2

9

10. Arundel

10-5-3

10

11. Hereford

13-5

11

12. Meade

12-4-1

12

13. Mount St. Joseph

7-9-1

12

14. Concordia Prep

15-5-1

14

15. Patterson Mill

14-3

15

Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Centennial (10-7), Loch Raven (12-7-1), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Severna Park (9-5-1)

 

Girls soccer

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. McDonogh

15-0-2

1

2. River Hill

17-1

2

3. Sparrows Point

16-0

4

4. Archbishop Spalding

14-1-2

3

5. Perry Hall

17-3

5

6. Notre Dame Prep

10-3

6

7. Severna Park

17-2

7

8. Wilde Lake

13-2-1

8

9. Broadneck

11-4-2

9

10. Hereford

14-3

10

11. South River

13-2-2

11

12. Mercy

14-5

12

13. Roland Park

14-1-1

13

14. Towson

10-5

14

15. Patterson Mill

12-5-1

15

Other teams considered: Fallston (10-6), Mount Hebron (8-8-1), Reservoir (9-4-2)

 

Field hockey

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Notre Dame Prep

20-1

1

2. C. Milton Wright

17-1

3

3. Garrison Forest

16-3

2

4. South River

16-3

5

5. McDonogh

12-3

4

6. Arch. Spalding

14-4

6

7. Liberty

12-2

12

8. Broadneck

11-4-2

8

9. Glenelg

11-2-1

6

10. Arundel

12-5

9

11. Severna Park

10-5-1

10

12. Chesapeake-AA

13-7

11

13. Hereford

12-6

13

14. North Harford

13-3

14

15. St. Mary’s

14-3-1

15

Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (12-6), South Carroll (11-8), Westminster (12-4)

 

Girls volleyball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Atholton

19-0

1

2. Mount de Sales

16-3

3

3. Westminster

16-2

4

4. Glenelg

17-2

2

5. South River

16-3

5

6. Bel Air

17-3

7

7. Arundel

15-3

6

8. Hereford

16-4

8

9. Winters Mill

14-3

9

10. Broadneck

10-4

10

11. Dulaney

14-4

11

12. Poly

17-1

12

13. Western Tech

16-3

13

14. Howard

11-5

14

15. St. Paul’s

15-4

15

Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (9-7), Century (10-6), Liberty (10-6), Maryvale (14-5), Severna Park (8-7)

 

Boys cross country

No. School

Prev.

1. Severna Park

1

2. Loyola Blakefield

2

3. Dulaney

4

4. Calvert Hall

5

5. Centennial

8

6. Howard

3

7. Liberty

10

8. River Hill

7

9. Towson

6

10. Atholton

Other teams considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Broadneck, Gilman, South River, C. Milton Wright

 

Girls cross country

No. School

Prev.

1. Severna Park

1

2. Hereford

2

3. Howard

3

4. Bel Air

6

5. Broadneck

5

6. Dulaney

4

7. Mount de Sales

7

8. Centennial

8

9. South River

9

10. Towson

Other teams considered: Annapolis, Atholton, Edgewood, River Hill, South Carroll, C. Milton Wright

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

