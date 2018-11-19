Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 20, 2018

Football

No. School Record Prev. 1. St. Frances 9-0 1 2. Calvert Hall 11-1 2 3. Archbishop Spalding 8-3 3 4. Mount Saint Joseph 9-2 4 5. Dunbar 11-0 5 6. Glenelg 12-0 6 7. Broadneck 10-1 7 8. Mervo 10-1 8 9. Franklin 10-2 10 10. Liberty 10-1 9 11. Dundalk 10-2 11 12. Milford Mill 9-2 12 13. Arundel 9-2 13 14. South River 7-5 14 15. Howard 9-2 15

Other teams considered: Chesapeake-AA (10-2), Edgewood (9-2), Havre de Grace (10-2), McDonogh (3-6), New Town (10-2), River Hill (8-4), St. Mary’s (8-3), Westminster (8-4)

Boys soccer

No. School Record Prev. 1. McDonogh 13-4-1 2 2. Loyola Blakefield 18-1 3 3. C. Milton Wright 15-2 4 4. River Hill 16-1-1 3 5. Broadneck 16-3 5 6. Gilman 14-6-2 6 7. Archbishop Curley 11-9-1 7 8. Eastern Tech 13-2-1 8 9. Towson 12-2-2 9 10. Arundel 10-5-3 10 11. Hereford 13-5 11 12. Meade 12-4-1 12 13. Mount Saint Joseph 7-9-1 12 14. Concordia Prep 15-5-1 14 15. Patterson Mill 14-3 15

Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Centennial (10-7), Loch Raven (12-7-1), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Severna Park (9-5-1)

Girls soccer

No. School Record Prev. 1. McDonogh 15-0-2 1 2. River Hill 17-1 2 3. Sparrows Point 16-0 4 4. Archbishop Spalding 14-1-2 3 5. Perry Hall 17-3 5 6. Notre Dame Prep 10-3 6 7. Severna Park 17-2 7 8. Wilde Lake 13-2-1 8 9. Broadneck 11-4-2 9 10. Hereford 14-3 10 11. South River 13-2-2 11 12. Mercy 14-5 12 13. Roland Park 14-1-1 13 14. Towson 10-5 14 15. Patterson Mill 12-5-1 15

Other teams considered: Fallston (10-6), Mount Hebron (8-8-1), Reservoir (9-4-2)

Field hockey

No. School Record Prev. 1. Notre Dame Prep 20-1 1 2. C. Milton Wright 17-1 3 3. Garrison Forest 16-3 2 4. South River 16-3 5 5. McDonogh 12-3 4 6. Arch. Spalding 14-4 6 7. Liberty 12-2 12 8. Broadneck 11-4-2 8 9. Glenelg 11-2-1 6 10. Arundel 12-5 9 11. Severna Park 10-5-1 10 12. Chesapeake-AA 13-7 11 13. Hereford 12-6 13 14. North Harford 13-3 14 15. St. Mary’s 14-3-1 15

Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (12-6), South Carroll (11-8), Westminster (12-4)

Girls volleyball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Atholton 18-0 1 2. Glenelg 17-1 2 3. Mount de Sales 16-3 4 4. Westminster 16-2 3 5. South River 16-3 5 6. Arundel 15-3 6 7. Bel Air 17-2 8 8. Hereford 16-4 9 9. Winters Mill 14-3 7 10. Broadneck 10-4 10 11. Dulaney 14-4 11 12. Poly 17-1 12 13. Western Tech 15-2 13 14. Howard 11-5 14 15. St. Paul’s 15-4 15

Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (9-7), Century (10-6), Liberty (10-6), Maryvale (14-5), Severna Park (8-7)

Boys cross country

No. School Prev. 1. Severna Park 1 2. Loyola Blakefield 2 3. Dulaney 4 4. Calvert Hall 5 5. Centennial 8 6. Howard 3 7. Liberty 10 8. River Hill 7 9. Towson 6 10. Atholton —

Other teams considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Broadneck, Gilman, South River, C. Milton Wright

Girls cross country

No. School Prev. 1. Severna Park 1 2. Hereford 2 3. Howard 3 4. Bel Air 6 5. Broadneck 5 6. Dulaney 4 7. Mount de Sales 7 8. Centennial 8 9. South River 9 10. Towson —

Other teams considered: Annapolis, Atholton, Edgewood, River Hill, South Carroll, C. Milton Wright

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.