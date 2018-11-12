Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Nov. 13, 2018

Football
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
8-0
1
2. Calvert Hall
10-1
2
3. Arch. Spalding
8-2
4
4. Mount St. Joseph
9-2
5
5. Dunbar
10-0
6
6. Glenelg
11-0
7
7. Broadneck
10-1
3
8. Mervo
9-1
9
9. Liberty
10-1
8
10. Franklin
9-2
12
11. Dundalk
10-1
13
12. Milford Mill
9-2
11
13. Arundel
9-2
10
14. South River
7-4
—
15. Howard
9-2
14
Other teams considered: Edgewood (9-2), McDonogh (3-6), River Hill (8-3), St. Mary’s (8-3), Westminster (8-3)
Boys soccer
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. River Hill
16-0-1
1
2. McDonogh
13-4-1
2
3. Loyola Blakefield
18-1
3
4. C. Milton Wright
14-2
4
5. Broadneck
16-3
5
6. Gilman
14-6-2
7
7. Arch. Curley
11-9-1
8
8. Eastern Tech
13-2-1
10
9. Towson
12-2-2
6
10. Arundel
10-5-3
11
11. Hereford
13-5
9
12. Meade
12-4-1
12
13. Mount Saint Joseph
7-9-1
14
14. Concordia Prep
15-5-1
15
15. Patterson Mill
13-3
—
Other teams considered: Calvert Hall (10-9), Centennial (10-7), Mount Hebron (11-3-1), Oakland Mills (10-5), Severna Park (9-5-1)
Girls soccer
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. McDonogh
15-0-2
1
2. River Hill
16-1
2
3. Arch. Spalding
14-1-2
3
4. Sparrows Point
15-0
4
5. Perry Hall
16-3
9
6. Notre Dame Prep
10-3
7
7. Severna Park
17-2
5
8. Wilde Lake
13-2-1
6
9. Broadneck
11-4-2
8
10. Hereford
14-3
10
11. South River
13-2-2
11
12. Mercy
14-5
12
13. Roland Park
14-1-1
13
14. Towson
10-5
14
15. Patterson Mill
12-5-1
15
Other teams considered: Fallston (10-6), Mount Hebron (8-8-1), Reservoir (9-4-2)
Field hockey
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Notre Dame Prep
20-1
1
2. C. Milton Wright
17-1
3
3. Garrison Forest
16-3
2
4. South River
16-3
5
5. McDonogh
12-3
4
6. Arch. Spalding
14-4
6
7. Liberty
12-2
12
8. Broadneck
11-4-2
8
9. Glenelg
11-2-1
6
10. Arundel
12-5
9
11. Severna Park
10-5-1
10
12. Chesapeake-AA
13-7
11
13. Hereford
12-6
13
14. North Harford
13-3
14
15. St. Mary’s
14-3-1
15
Other teams considered: Bel Air (11-4), Dulaney (12-6), South Carroll (11-8), Westminster (12-4)
Girls volleyball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Atholton
17-0
1
2. Glenelg
16-1
2
3. Westminster
16-1
3
4. Mount de Sales
16-3
4
5. South River
16-2
7
6. Arundel
15-3
5
7. Winters Mill
14-3
6
8. Bel Air
16-2
9
9. Hereford
16-3
10
10. Broadneck
10-4
11
11. Dulaney
14-4
13
12. Poly
14-1
—
13. Western Tech
15-2
14
14. Howard
11-5
8
15. St. Paul’s
15-4
—
Other teams considered: Catholic (13-4), Centennial (9-7), Century (10-6), Liberty (10-6), Maryvale (14-5), Severna Park (8-7)
Boys cross country
No. School
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1
2. Loyola Blakefield
2
3. Dulaney
4
4. Calvert Hall
5
5. Centennial
8
6. Howard
3
7. Liberty
10
8. River Hill
7
9. Towson
6
10. Atholton
—
Other teams considered: Arundel, Bel Air, Broadneck, Gilman, South River, C. Milton Wright
Girls cross country
No. School
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1
2. Hereford
2
3. Howard
3
4. Bel Air
6
5. Broadneck
5
6. Dulaney
4
7. Mount de Sales
7
8. Centennial
8
9. South River
9
10. Towson
—
Other teams considered: Annapolis, Atholton, Edgewood, River Hill, South Carroll, C. Milton Wright
