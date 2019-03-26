Baltimore-area high school sports polls for March 26, 2019

Boys lacrosse

No. School Record Prev. 1. Calvert Hall 5-1 1 2. McDonogh 5-0 3 3. Boys’ Latin 4-2 2 4. Gilman 3-2 4 5. St. Mary’s 3-2 5 6. St. Paul’s 3-1 7 7. Loyola Blakefield 2-2 6 8. Severn 1-3 8 9. Westminster 0-0 9 10. Severna Park 1-0 10 11. Arch. Spalding 4-2 11 12. Glenelg 1-0 12 13. Marriotts Ridge 1-0 13 14. Hereford 1-0 14 15. Broadneck 1-0 15

Other teams considered: Centennial (1-0), Patterson Mill (1-0), Towson (1-0)

Girls lacrosse

No. School Record Prev. 1. McDonogh 3-0 1 2. Notre Dame Prep 4-1 2 3. Glenelg 1-0 4 4. Arch. Spalding 4-1 6 5. Marriotts Ridge 1-0 5 6. Glenelg Country 2-2 3 7. South River 1-0 8 8. Roland Park 3-1 — 9. Bryn Mawr 3-1 — 10. St. Paul’s 3-2 10 11. Hereford 1-0 11 12. Westminster 0-0 12 13. Severna Park 1-0 13 14. Catonsville 1-0 15 15. South Carroll 1-0 —

Other teams considered: Bel Air (0-0), Century (0-1), Dulaney (0-0), St. Mary’s (0-3), Towson (1-0)

Baseball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Howard 1-0 1 2. Arch. Spalding 4-1 2 3. Loyola Blakefield 1-1 4 4. Calvert Hall 5-2 3 5. John Carroll 6-1 9 6. Dulaney 0-0 5 7. Chesapeake-AA 2-0 7 8. Marriotts Ridge 1-1 8 9. Severna Park 2-0 11 10. Arch. Curley 2-2 6 11. Bel Air 0-0 12 12. North County 1-0 13 13. Broadneck 0-0 14 14. Gilman 6-3 10 15. Arundel 2-0 —

Other teams considered: Atholton (1-0), C.M. Wright (1-0), Catonsville (0-0), Mount Hebron (1-0), Patterson Mill (1-0), Poly (1-0), River Hill (1-1), Towson (0-0)

Softball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Severna Park 1-0 1 2. Chesapeake-AA 1-0 2 3. Eastern Tech 1-0 3 4. McDonogh 0-0 4 5. C. Milton Wright 1-0 5 6. Arch. Spalding 1-0 6 7. Marriotts Ridge 1-0 7 8. Howard 1-1 8 9. Towson 0-0 9 10. John Carroll 1-0 10 11. Sparrows Point 0-0 11 12. Century 0-0 12 13. Glenelg 1-0 13 14. Catonsville 0-0 14 15. Northeast 2-0 15

Other teams considered: Dulaney (1-0), Glen Burnie (0-0), Lansdowne (0-0), Reservoir (0-1), South River (1-1), Westminster (0-1)

Boys outdoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Calvert Hall 1 2. Gilman 2 3. Dulaney 3 4. Century 4 5. South River 5 6. Harford Tech 6 7. Loyola Blakefield 7 8. Howard 9 9. Mount St. Joseph 8 10. Arundel 10

Other teams considered: Digital Harbor, Mount Hebron, Centennial, Pikesville, Poly, South Carroll

Girls outdoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Hereford 1 2. Severna Park 3 3. McDonogh 2 4. Mount de Sales 4 5. Harford Tech 5 6. Mount Hebron 6 7. Maryvale 7 8. Howard — 9. Broadneck 9 10. Reservoir 8

Other teams considered: Atholton, Digital Harbor, South Carroll, South River, Sparrows Point

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.