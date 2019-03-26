Don’t miss the Carroll County home show this weekend!
Sports High School Sports

Baltimore-area high school sports polls for March 26, 2019

Boys lacrosse

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Calvert Hall

5-1

1

2. McDonogh

5-0

3

3. Boys’ Latin

4-2

2

4. Gilman

3-2

4

5. St. Mary’s

3-2

5

6. St. Paul’s

3-1

7

7. Loyola Blakefield

2-2

6

8. Severn

1-3

8

9. Westminster

0-0

9

10. Severna Park

1-0

10

11. Arch. Spalding

4-2

11

12. Glenelg

1-0

12

13. Marriotts Ridge

1-0

13

14. Hereford

1-0

14

15. Broadneck

1-0

15

Other teams considered: Centennial (1-0), Patterson Mill (1-0), Towson (1-0)

 

Girls lacrosse

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. McDonogh

3-0

1

2. Notre Dame Prep

4-1

2

3. Glenelg

1-0

4

4. Arch. Spalding

4-1

6

5. Marriotts Ridge

1-0

5

6. Glenelg Country

2-2

3

7. South River

1-0

8

8. Roland Park

3-1

9. Bryn Mawr

3-1

10. St. Paul’s

3-2

10

11. Hereford

1-0

11

12. Westminster

0-0

12

13. Severna Park

1-0

13

14. Catonsville

1-0

15

15. South Carroll

1-0

Other teams considered: Bel Air (0-0), Century (0-1), Dulaney (0-0), St. Mary’s (0-3), Towson (1-0)

 

Baseball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Howard

1-0

1

2. Arch. Spalding

4-1

2

3. Loyola Blakefield

1-1

4

4. Calvert Hall

5-2

3

5. John Carroll

6-1

9

6. Dulaney

0-0

5

7. Chesapeake-AA

2-0

7

8. Marriotts Ridge

1-1

8

9. Severna Park

2-0

11

10. Arch. Curley

2-2

6

11. Bel Air

0-0

12

12. North County

1-0

13

13. Broadneck

0-0

14

14. Gilman

6-3

10

15. Arundel

2-0

Other teams considered: Atholton (1-0), C.M. Wright (1-0), Catonsville (0-0), Mount Hebron (1-0), Patterson Mill (1-0), Poly (1-0), River Hill (1-1), Towson (0-0)

 

Softball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Severna Park

1-0

1

2. Chesapeake-AA

1-0

2

3. Eastern Tech

1-0

3

4. McDonogh

0-0

4

5. C. Milton Wright

1-0

5

6. Arch. Spalding

1-0

6

7. Marriotts Ridge

1-0

7

8. Howard

1-1

8

9. Towson

0-0

9

10. John Carroll

1-0

10

11. Sparrows Point

0-0

11

12. Century

0-0

12

13. Glenelg

1-0

13

14. Catonsville

0-0

14

15. Northeast

2-0

15

Other teams considered: Dulaney (1-0), Glen Burnie (0-0), Lansdowne (0-0), Reservoir (0-1), South River (1-1), Westminster (0-1)

 

Boys outdoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Calvert Hall

1

2. Gilman

2

3. Dulaney

3

4. Century

4

5. South River

5

6. Harford Tech

6

7. Loyola Blakefield

7

8. Howard

9

9. Mount St. Joseph

8

10. Arundel

10

Other teams considered: Digital Harbor, Mount Hebron, Centennial, Pikesville, Poly, South Carroll

 

Girls outdoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Hereford

1

2. Severna Park

3

3. McDonogh

2

4. Mount de Sales

4

5. Harford Tech

5

6. Mount Hebron

6

7. Maryvale

7

8. Howard

9. Broadneck

9

10. Reservoir

8

Other teams considered: Atholton, Digital Harbor, South Carroll, South River, Sparrows Point

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun
45°