Baltimore-area high school sports polls for March 26, 2019

Boys lacrosse
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Calvert Hall
5-1
1
2. McDonogh
5-0
3
3. Boys’ Latin
4-2
2
4. Gilman
3-2
4
5. St. Mary’s
3-2
5
6. St. Paul’s
3-1
7
7. Loyola Blakefield
2-2
6
8. Severn
1-3
8
9. Westminster
0-0
9
10. Severna Park
1-0
10
11. Arch. Spalding
4-2
11
12. Glenelg
1-0
12
13. Marriotts Ridge
1-0
13
14. Hereford
1-0
14
15. Broadneck
1-0
15
Other teams considered: Centennial (1-0), Patterson Mill (1-0), Towson (1-0)
Girls lacrosse
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. McDonogh
3-0
1
2. Notre Dame Prep
4-1
2
3. Glenelg
1-0
4
4. Arch. Spalding
4-1
6
5. Marriotts Ridge
1-0
5
6. Glenelg Country
2-2
3
7. South River
1-0
8
8. Roland Park
3-1
—
9. Bryn Mawr
3-1
—
10. St. Paul’s
3-2
10
11. Hereford
1-0
11
12. Westminster
0-0
12
13. Severna Park
1-0
13
14. Catonsville
1-0
15
15. South Carroll
1-0
—
Other teams considered: Bel Air (0-0), Century (0-1), Dulaney (0-0), St. Mary’s (0-3), Towson (1-0)
Baseball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Howard
1-0
1
2. Arch. Spalding
4-1
2
3. Loyola Blakefield
1-1
4
4. Calvert Hall
5-2
3
5. John Carroll
6-1
9
6. Dulaney
0-0
5
7. Chesapeake-AA
2-0
7
8. Marriotts Ridge
1-1
8
9. Severna Park
2-0
11
10. Arch. Curley
2-2
6
11. Bel Air
0-0
12
12. North County
1-0
13
13. Broadneck
0-0
14
14. Gilman
6-3
10
15. Arundel
2-0
—
Other teams considered: Atholton (1-0), C.M. Wright (1-0), Catonsville (0-0), Mount Hebron (1-0), Patterson Mill (1-0), Poly (1-0), River Hill (1-1), Towson (0-0)
Softball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Severna Park
1-0
1
2. Chesapeake-AA
1-0
2
3. Eastern Tech
1-0
3
4. McDonogh
0-0
4
5. C. Milton Wright
1-0
5
6. Arch. Spalding
1-0
6
7. Marriotts Ridge
1-0
7
8. Howard
1-1
8
9. Towson
0-0
9
10. John Carroll
1-0
10
11. Sparrows Point
0-0
11
12. Century
0-0
12
13. Glenelg
1-0
13
14. Catonsville
0-0
14
15. Northeast
2-0
15
Other teams considered: Dulaney (1-0), Glen Burnie (0-0), Lansdowne (0-0), Reservoir (0-1), South River (1-1), Westminster (0-1)
Boys outdoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Calvert Hall
1
2. Gilman
2
3. Dulaney
3
4. Century
4
5. South River
5
6. Harford Tech
6
7. Loyola Blakefield
7
8. Howard
9
9. Mount St. Joseph
8
10. Arundel
10
Other teams considered: Digital Harbor, Mount Hebron, Centennial, Pikesville, Poly, South Carroll
Girls outdoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Hereford
1
2. Severna Park
3
3. McDonogh
2
4. Mount de Sales
4
5. Harford Tech
5
6. Mount Hebron
6
7. Maryvale
7
8. Howard
—
9. Broadneck
9
10. Reservoir
8
Other teams considered: Atholton, Digital Harbor, South Carroll, South River, Sparrows Point
How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.