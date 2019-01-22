Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Jan. 22, 2019

Boys basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Boys’ Latin
21-3
7
2. St. Frances
20-3
2
3. Patterson
11-3
4
4. Poly
9-4
3
5. Dulaney
11-1
5
6. New Town
12-1
6
7. Mount Saint Joseph
16-4
1
8. Lake Clifton
10-2
8
9. McDonogh
12-6
9
10. Broadneck
12-2
—
11. Meade
12-2
11
12. Liberty
12-0
12
13. Edmondson
13-1
14
14. Glen Burnie
10-3
—
15. Glenelg Country
13-6
15
Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (11-4), Atholton (11-2), Loyola Blakefield (13-9), Wilde Lake (11-2), Woodlawn (7-3)
Girls basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Roland Park
17-1
2
2. St. Frances
11-2
1
3. McDonogh
13-3
3
4. Poly
10-2
4
5. South River
12-1
5
6. Old Mill
11-1
6
7. Howard
11-2
7
8. Oakland Mills
12-1
9
9. Western
11-2
10
10. Pikesville
9-2
12
11. Mount de Sales
16-3
13
12. Chesapeake-AA
9-4
8
13. Coppin Academy
13-3
14
14. Severna Park
10-3
15
15. St. Vincent Pallotti
11-5
11
Other teams considered: Aberdeen (11-1), Catonsville (6-3), Chesapeake-BC (9-2), F.S. Key (13-1), Mount Carmel (12-4), Reservoir (9-2), St. Paul’s (11-2)
Wrestling
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Mount Saint Joseph
9-0
1
2. McDonogh
15-4
2
3. Glenelg
19-0
3
4. St. Paul’s
5-5
4
5. Archbishop Spalding
30-3
5
6. Sparrows Point
27-0
6
7. Loyola Blakefield
14-5
7
8. Dunbar
20-2
8
9. Bel Air
22-3
9
10. South River
24-4
10
11. Owings Mills
20-4
11
12. Hammond
24-3
12
13. Oakland Mills
15-4
13
14. C. Milton Wright
13-3
14
15. Old Mill
19-9
15
Other teams considered: Atholton (11-7), Broadneck (9-7), Centennial (13-7), Hereford (18-6), River Hill (19-8), South Carroll (11-7), Winters Mill (10-4)
Boys indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Calvert Hall
1
2. Gilman
2
3. Dulaney
3
4. Howard
6
5. Century
4
6. South River
5
7. Mount St. Joseph
9
8. Severna Park
7
9. Loyola Blakefield
8
10. Harford Tech
10
11. Reservoir
11
12. Arundel
12
13. Mount Hebron
—
14. McDonogh
13
15. Oakland Mills
15
Other teams considered: Archbishop Curley, Centennial, Franklin, Milford Mill, New Town, Pikesville, River Hill, Western Tech, Westminster
Girls indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Hereford
3
2. McDonogh
4
3. Mount de Sales
1
4. Severna Park
5
5. South Carroll
6
6. Maryvale
7
7. Harford Tech
9
8. Atholton
14
9. Broadneck
10
10. South River
11
11. Reservoir
13
12. New Town
12
13. River Hill
2
14. Mount Hebron
8
15. Century
15
Other teams considered: Catholic, Chesapeake-AA, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Howard, Notre Dame Prep, Western Tech, Westminster
How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.