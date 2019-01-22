Sports High School Sports

Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Jan. 22, 2019

Baltimore Sun staff

Boys basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Boys’ Latin

21-3

7

2. St. Frances

20-3

2

3. Patterson

11-3

4

4. Poly

9-4

3

5. Dulaney

11-1

5

6. New Town

12-1

6

7. Mount Saint Joseph

16-4

1

8. Lake Clifton

10-2

8

9. McDonogh

12-6

9

10. Broadneck

12-2

11. Meade

12-2

11

12. Liberty

12-0

12

13. Edmondson

13-1

14

14. Glen Burnie

10-3

15. Glenelg Country

13-6

15

Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (11-4), Atholton (11-2), Loyola Blakefield (13-9), Wilde Lake (11-2), Woodlawn (7-3)

 

Girls basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Roland Park

17-1

2

2. St. Frances

11-2

1

3. McDonogh

13-3

3

4. Poly

10-2

4

5. South River

12-1

5

6. Old Mill

11-1

6

7. Howard

11-2

7

8. Oakland Mills

12-1

9

9. Western

11-2

10

10. Pikesville

9-2

12

11. Mount de Sales

16-3

13

12. Chesapeake-AA

9-4

8

13. Coppin Academy

13-3

14

14. Severna Park

10-3

15

15. St. Vincent Pallotti

11-5

11

Other teams considered: Aberdeen (11-1), Catonsville (6-3), Chesapeake-BC (9-2), F.S. Key (13-1), Mount Carmel (12-4), Reservoir (9-2), St. Paul’s (11-2)

 

Wrestling

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Mount Saint Joseph

9-0

1

2. McDonogh

15-4

2

3. Glenelg

19-0

3

4. St. Paul’s

5-5

4

5. Archbishop Spalding

30-3

5

6. Sparrows Point

27-0

6

7. Loyola Blakefield

14-5

7

8. Dunbar

20-2

8

9. Bel Air

22-3

9

10. South River

24-4

10

11. Owings Mills

20-4

11

12. Hammond

24-3

12

13. Oakland Mills

15-4

13

14. C. Milton Wright

13-3

14

15. Old Mill

19-9

15

Other teams considered: Atholton (11-7), Broadneck (9-7), Centennial (13-7), Hereford (18-6), River Hill (19-8), South Carroll (11-7), Winters Mill (10-4)

 

Boys indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Calvert Hall

1

2. Gilman

2

3. Dulaney

3

4. Howard

6

5. Century

4

6. South River

5

7. Mount St. Joseph

9

8. Severna Park

7

9. Loyola Blakefield

8

10. Harford Tech

10

11. Reservoir

11

12. Arundel

12

13. Mount Hebron

14. McDonogh

13

15. Oakland Mills

15

Other teams considered: Archbishop Curley, Centennial, Franklin, Milford Mill, New Town, Pikesville, River Hill, Western Tech, Westminster

 

Girls indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Hereford

3

2. McDonogh

4

3. Mount de Sales

1

4. Severna Park

5

5. South Carroll

6

6. Maryvale

7

7. Harford Tech

9

8. Atholton

14

9. Broadneck

10

10. South River

11

11. Reservoir

13

12. New Town

12

13. River Hill

2

14. Mount Hebron

8

15. Century

15

Other teams considered: Catholic, Chesapeake-AA, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Howard, Notre Dame Prep, Western Tech, Westminster

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

