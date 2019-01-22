Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Jan. 22, 2019

Boys basketball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Boys’ Latin 21-3 7 2. St. Frances 20-3 2 3. Patterson 11-3 4 4. Poly 9-4 3 5. Dulaney 11-1 5 6. New Town 12-1 6 7. Mount Saint Joseph 16-4 1 8. Lake Clifton 10-2 8 9. McDonogh 12-6 9 10. Broadneck 12-2 — 11. Meade 12-2 11 12. Liberty 12-0 12 13. Edmondson 13-1 14 14. Glen Burnie 10-3 — 15. Glenelg Country 13-6 15

Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (11-4), Atholton (11-2), Loyola Blakefield (13-9), Wilde Lake (11-2), Woodlawn (7-3)

Girls basketball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Roland Park 17-1 2 2. St. Frances 11-2 1 3. McDonogh 13-3 3 4. Poly 10-2 4 5. South River 12-1 5 6. Old Mill 11-1 6 7. Howard 11-2 7 8. Oakland Mills 12-1 9 9. Western 11-2 10 10. Pikesville 9-2 12 11. Mount de Sales 16-3 13 12. Chesapeake-AA 9-4 8 13. Coppin Academy 13-3 14 14. Severna Park 10-3 15 15. St. Vincent Pallotti 11-5 11

Other teams considered: Aberdeen (11-1), Catonsville (6-3), Chesapeake-BC (9-2), F.S. Key (13-1), Mount Carmel (12-4), Reservoir (9-2), St. Paul’s (11-2)

Wrestling

No. School Record Prev. 1. Mount Saint Joseph 9-0 1 2. McDonogh 15-4 2 3. Glenelg 19-0 3 4. St. Paul’s 5-5 4 5. Archbishop Spalding 30-3 5 6. Sparrows Point 27-0 6 7. Loyola Blakefield 14-5 7 8. Dunbar 20-2 8 9. Bel Air 22-3 9 10. South River 24-4 10 11. Owings Mills 20-4 11 12. Hammond 24-3 12 13. Oakland Mills 15-4 13 14. C. Milton Wright 13-3 14 15. Old Mill 19-9 15

Other teams considered: Atholton (11-7), Broadneck (9-7), Centennial (13-7), Hereford (18-6), River Hill (19-8), South Carroll (11-7), Winters Mill (10-4)

Boys indoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Calvert Hall 1 2. Gilman 2 3. Dulaney 3 4. Howard 6 5. Century 4 6. South River 5 7. Mount St. Joseph 9 8. Severna Park 7 9. Loyola Blakefield 8 10. Harford Tech 10 11. Reservoir 11 12. Arundel 12 13. Mount Hebron — 14. McDonogh 13 15. Oakland Mills 15

Other teams considered: Archbishop Curley, Centennial, Franklin, Milford Mill, New Town, Pikesville, River Hill, Western Tech, Westminster

Girls indoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Hereford 3 2. McDonogh 4 3. Mount de Sales 1 4. Severna Park 5 5. South Carroll 6 6. Maryvale 7 7. Harford Tech 9 8. Atholton 14 9. Broadneck 10 10. South River 11 11. Reservoir 13 12. New Town 12 13. River Hill 2 14. Mount Hebron 8 15. Century 15

Other teams considered: Catholic, Chesapeake-AA, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Howard, Notre Dame Prep, Western Tech, Westminster

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.