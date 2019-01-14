Sports High School Sports

Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Jan. 14, 2019

By

Boys basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Mount Saint Joseph

14-3

1

2. St. Frances

17-3

2

3. Poly

8-3

3

4. Patterson

10-2

4

5. Dulaney

8-1

5

6. New Town

10-1

6

7. Boys’ Latin 

18-3

7

8. Lake Clifton

10-1

8

9. McDonogh

12-4

11

10. Old Mill 

9-3

13

11. Meade

10-2

10

12. Liberty

10-0

12

13. Reservoir 

8-3

14. Edmondson

10-1

— 

15. Glenelg Country

12-5

Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (10-4), Atholton (8-2), Broadneck (10-2), Loyola Blakefield (12-9), Oakland Mills (9-3), Wilde Lake (9-2), Woodlawn (7-3)

 

Girls basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

11-1

1

2. Roland Park 

15-1

2

3. McDonogh 

12-3

3

4. Poly 

9-2

4

5. South River 

10-1

6

6. Old Mill 

9-1

10

7. Howard 

9-2

5

8. Chesapeake-AA 

9-2

7

9. Oakland Mills 

10-1

8

10. Western

8-2

10

11. St. Vincent Pallotti 

10-4

9

12. Pikesville

7-2

12

13. Mount de Sales 

15-3

14

14. Coppin Academy

12-3

13

15. Severna Park

8-3

15

Other teams considered: Aberdeen (10-1), Catonsville (6-3), Chesapeake-BC (7-2), F.S. Key (11-1), Mount Carmel (11-3), Reservoir (7-2), St. Paul’s (10-1)

 

Wrestling

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Mount Saint Joseph

9-0

1

2. McDonogh

14-4

2

3. Glenelg

18-0

4

4. St. Paul’s

3-5

5

5. Archbishop Spalding 

23-3

3

6. Sparrows Point 

26-0

6

7. Loyola Blakefield

10-2

7

8. Dunbar 

20-2

8

9. Bel Air

20-3

9

10. South River 

23-4

10

11. Owings Mills

19-4

11

12. Hammond 

24-2

12

13. Oakland Mills 

14-4

13

14. C. Milton Wright 

12-3

14

15. Old Mill 

19-8

15

Other teams considered: Atholton (11-6), Broadneck (9-6), Centennial (13-6), Hereford (18-5), River Hill (17-8), South Carroll (11-6), Winters Mill (9-4)

 

Boys indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Calvert Hall 

1

2. Gilman 

2

3. Dulaney 

4

4. Century 

3

5. South River 

6

6. Howard 

5

7. Severna Park 

7

8. Loyola Blakefield

8

9. Mount Saint Joseph 

10

10. Harford Tech 

11

11. Reservoir

9

12. Arundel 

13

13. McDonogh

12

14. Archbishop Curley 

15

15. Oakland Mills 

Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Franklin, Milford Mill, Mount Hebron, New Town, Pikesville, Western Tech, Westminster

 

Girls indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Mount de Sales 

1

2. River Hill 

2

3. Hereford

3

4. McDonogh 

4

5. Severna Park 

6

6. South Carroll

7

7. Maryvale 

8

8. Mount Hebron 

5

9. Harford Tech 

9

10. Broadneck 

11

11. South River 

— 

12. New Town

11

13. Reservoir 

12

14. Atholton 

— 

15. Century 

 14

Other teams considered: Catholic, Chesapeake-AA, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Howard, Notre Dame Prep, Western Tech, Westminster

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

