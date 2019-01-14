Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Jan. 14, 2019

Boys basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Mount Saint Joseph
14-3
1
2. St. Frances
17-3
2
3. Poly
8-3
3
4. Patterson
10-2
4
5. Dulaney
8-1
5
6. New Town
10-1
6
7. Boys’ Latin
18-3
7
8. Lake Clifton
10-1
8
9. McDonogh
12-4
11
10. Old Mill
9-3
13
11. Meade
10-2
10
12. Liberty
10-0
12
13. Reservoir
8-3
—
14. Edmondson
10-1
—
15. Glenelg Country
12-5
—
Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (10-4), Atholton (8-2), Broadneck (10-2), Loyola Blakefield (12-9), Oakland Mills (9-3), Wilde Lake (9-2), Woodlawn (7-3)
Girls basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
11-1
1
2. Roland Park
15-1
2
3. McDonogh
12-3
3
4. Poly
9-2
4
5. South River
10-1
6
6. Old Mill
9-1
10
7. Howard
9-2
5
8. Chesapeake-AA
9-2
7
9. Oakland Mills
10-1
8
10. Western
8-2
10
11. St. Vincent Pallotti
10-4
9
12. Pikesville
7-2
12
13. Mount de Sales
15-3
14
14. Coppin Academy
12-3
13
15. Severna Park
8-3
15
Other teams considered: Aberdeen (10-1), Catonsville (6-3), Chesapeake-BC (7-2), F.S. Key (11-1), Mount Carmel (11-3), Reservoir (7-2), St. Paul’s (10-1)
Wrestling
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Mount Saint Joseph
9-0
1
2. McDonogh
14-4
2
3. Glenelg
18-0
4
4. St. Paul’s
3-5
5
5. Archbishop Spalding
23-3
3
6. Sparrows Point
26-0
6
7. Loyola Blakefield
10-2
7
8. Dunbar
20-2
8
9. Bel Air
20-3
9
10. South River
23-4
10
11. Owings Mills
19-4
11
12. Hammond
24-2
12
13. Oakland Mills
14-4
13
14. C. Milton Wright
12-3
14
15. Old Mill
19-8
15
Other teams considered: Atholton (11-6), Broadneck (9-6), Centennial (13-6), Hereford (18-5), River Hill (17-8), South Carroll (11-6), Winters Mill (9-4)
Boys indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Calvert Hall
1
2. Gilman
2
3. Dulaney
4
4. Century
3
5. South River
6
6. Howard
5
7. Severna Park
7
8. Loyola Blakefield
8
9. Mount Saint Joseph
10
10. Harford Tech
11
11. Reservoir
9
12. Arundel
13
13. McDonogh
12
14. Archbishop Curley
15
15. Oakland Mills
—
Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Franklin, Milford Mill, Mount Hebron, New Town, Pikesville, Western Tech, Westminster
Girls indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Mount de Sales
1
2. River Hill
2
3. Hereford
3
4. McDonogh
4
5. Severna Park
6
6. South Carroll
7
7. Maryvale
8
8. Mount Hebron
5
9. Harford Tech
9
10. Broadneck
11
11. South River
—
12. New Town
11
13. Reservoir
12
14. Atholton
—
15. Century
14
Other teams considered: Catholic, Chesapeake-AA, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Howard, Notre Dame Prep, Western Tech, Westminster
