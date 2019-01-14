Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Jan. 14, 2019

Boys basketball

No. School Record Prev. 1. Mount Saint Joseph 14-3 1 2. St. Frances 17-3 2 3. Poly 8-3 3 4. Patterson 10-2 4 5. Dulaney 8-1 5 6. New Town 10-1 6 7. Boys’ Latin 18-3 7 8. Lake Clifton 10-1 8 9. McDonogh 12-4 11 10. Old Mill 9-3 13 11. Meade 10-2 10 12. Liberty 10-0 12 13. Reservoir 8-3 — 14. Edmondson 10-1 — 15. Glenelg Country 12-5 —

Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (10-4), Atholton (8-2), Broadneck (10-2), Loyola Blakefield (12-9), Oakland Mills (9-3), Wilde Lake (9-2), Woodlawn (7-3)

Girls basketball

No. School Record Prev. 1. St. Frances 11-1 1 2. Roland Park 15-1 2 3. McDonogh 12-3 3 4. Poly 9-2 4 5. South River 10-1 6 6. Old Mill 9-1 10 7. Howard 9-2 5 8. Chesapeake-AA 9-2 7 9. Oakland Mills 10-1 8 10. Western 8-2 10 11. St. Vincent Pallotti 10-4 9 12. Pikesville 7-2 12 13. Mount de Sales 15-3 14 14. Coppin Academy 12-3 13 15. Severna Park 8-3 15

Other teams considered: Aberdeen (10-1), Catonsville (6-3), Chesapeake-BC (7-2), F.S. Key (11-1), Mount Carmel (11-3), Reservoir (7-2), St. Paul’s (10-1)

Wrestling

No. School Record Prev. 1. Mount Saint Joseph 9-0 1 2. McDonogh 14-4 2 3. Glenelg 18-0 4 4. St. Paul’s 3-5 5 5. Archbishop Spalding 23-3 3 6. Sparrows Point 26-0 6 7. Loyola Blakefield 10-2 7 8. Dunbar 20-2 8 9. Bel Air 20-3 9 10. South River 23-4 10 11. Owings Mills 19-4 11 12. Hammond 24-2 12 13. Oakland Mills 14-4 13 14. C. Milton Wright 12-3 14 15. Old Mill 19-8 15

Other teams considered: Atholton (11-6), Broadneck (9-6), Centennial (13-6), Hereford (18-5), River Hill (17-8), South Carroll (11-6), Winters Mill (9-4)

Boys indoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Calvert Hall 1 2. Gilman 2 3. Dulaney 4 4. Century 3 5. South River 6 6. Howard 5 7. Severna Park 7 8. Loyola Blakefield 8 9. Mount Saint Joseph 10 10. Harford Tech 11 11. Reservoir 9 12. Arundel 13 13. McDonogh 12 14. Archbishop Curley 15 15. Oakland Mills —

Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Centennial, Franklin, Milford Mill, Mount Hebron, New Town, Pikesville, Western Tech, Westminster

Girls indoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Mount de Sales 1 2. River Hill 2 3. Hereford 3 4. McDonogh 4 5. Severna Park 6 6. South Carroll 7 7. Maryvale 8 8. Mount Hebron 5 9. Harford Tech 9 10. Broadneck 11 11. South River — 12. New Town 11 13. Reservoir 12 14. Atholton — 15. Century 14

Other teams considered: Catholic, Chesapeake-AA, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Howard, Notre Dame Prep, Western Tech, Westminster

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.