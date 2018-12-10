Sports High School Sports

Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Dec. 10, 2018

By

Boys basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

8-1

1

2. Mount Saint Joseph

6-1

3

3. Patterson

1-0

4

4. Poly

0-2

2

5. Dulaney

1-0

5

6. Boys’ Latin

7-1

6

7. New Town

1-0

7

8. Lake Clifton

2-0

9

9. Old Mill

1-0

11

10. McDonogh

4-1

12

11. Milford Mill

1-0

13

12. Annapolis Area Christian

5-1

10

13. Oakland Mills

2-0

15

14. C. Milton Wright

2-0

15. Atholton

1-0

Other teams considered: City (0-1), Dunbar (1-1), Gerstell (3-4), Liberty (2-0), St. Vincent Pallotti (3-3), Woodlawn (0-1)

 

Girls basketball

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. St. Frances

2-0

1

2. Roland Park

4-0

2

3. McDonogh

2-1

3

4. Long Reach

`1-0

4

5. Poly

2-0

6

6. Howard

1-0

7

7. Catonsville

0-0

8

8. Institute of Notre Dame

0-2

5

9. Western

1-0

10

10. South River

1-0

11

11. John Carroll

1-2

9

12. Severna Park

2-0

13

13. Pikesville

2-0

14

14. Coppin Academy

2-0

15

15. Mount de Sales

2-2

12

Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (2-2), City (0-1), Manchester Valley (1-0), Old Mill (2-1), Reservoir (0-1), St. Paul’s (4-0)

 

Wrestling

No. School

Record

Prev.

1. Mount Saint Joseph

5-0

1

2. McDonogh

0-0

2

3. Archbishop Spalding

5-1

3

4. St. Paul’s

0-0

4

5. Glenelg

1-0

5

6. Loyola Blakefield

0-0

6

7. Dunbar

1-0

7

8. Hammond

1-0

8

9. South River

2-0

9

10. Old Mill

8-3

10

11. Sparrows Point

9-0

15

12. Owings Mills

5-3

11

13. Bel Air

7-1

12

14. C. Milton Wright

1-0

13

15. South Carroll

0-1

14

Other teams considered: Atholton (5-3), Broadneck (4-3), Hereford (1-0), Mount Hebron (6-3), Oakland Mills (5-3), River Hill (0-0), Winters Mill (3-4)

 

Boys indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Calvert Hall

1

2. Century

2

3. Dulaney

3

4. Gilman

4

5. Reservoir

5

6. South River

6

7. Loyola Blakefield

7

8. Howard

8

9. McDonogh

9

10. Severna Park

10

Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Arundel, Centennial, Dunbar, Hereford, Liberty

 

Girls indoor track

No. School

Prev.

1. Mount de Sales

1

2. Severna Park

2

3. River Hill

3

4. Maryvale

4

5. Franklin

5

6. McDonogh

6

7. Hereford

7

8. Mervo

8

9. South Carroll

9

10. Howard

10

Other teams considered: Atholton, Century, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Notre Dame Prep

 

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

