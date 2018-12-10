Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Dec. 10, 2018

Boys basketball

No. School Record Prev. 1. St. Frances 8-1 1 2. Mount Saint Joseph 6-1 3 3. Patterson 1-0 4 4. Poly 0-2 2 5. Dulaney 1-0 5 6. Boys’ Latin 7-1 6 7. New Town 1-0 7 8. Lake Clifton 2-0 9 9. Old Mill 1-0 11 10. McDonogh 4-1 12 11. Milford Mill 1-0 13 12. Annapolis Area Christian 5-1 10 13. Oakland Mills 2-0 15 14. C. Milton Wright 2-0 — 15. Atholton 1-0 —

Other teams considered: City (0-1), Dunbar (1-1), Gerstell (3-4), Liberty (2-0), St. Vincent Pallotti (3-3), Woodlawn (0-1)

Girls basketball

No. School Record Prev. 1. St. Frances 2-0 1 2. Roland Park 4-0 2 3. McDonogh 2-1 3 4. Long Reach `1-0 4 5. Poly 2-0 6 6. Howard 1-0 7 7. Catonsville 0-0 8 8. Institute of Notre Dame 0-2 5 9. Western 1-0 10 10. South River 1-0 11 11. John Carroll 1-2 9 12. Severna Park 2-0 13 13. Pikesville 2-0 14 14. Coppin Academy 2-0 15 15. Mount de Sales 2-2 12

Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (2-2), City (0-1), Manchester Valley (1-0), Old Mill (2-1), Reservoir (0-1), St. Paul’s (4-0)

Wrestling

No. School Record Prev. 1. Mount Saint Joseph 5-0 1 2. McDonogh 0-0 2 3. Archbishop Spalding 5-1 3 4. St. Paul’s 0-0 4 5. Glenelg 1-0 5 6. Loyola Blakefield 0-0 6 7. Dunbar 1-0 7 8. Hammond 1-0 8 9. South River 2-0 9 10. Old Mill 8-3 10 11. Sparrows Point 9-0 15 12. Owings Mills 5-3 11 13. Bel Air 7-1 12 14. C. Milton Wright 1-0 13 15. South Carroll 0-1 14

Other teams considered: Atholton (5-3), Broadneck (4-3), Hereford (1-0), Mount Hebron (6-3), Oakland Mills (5-3), River Hill (0-0), Winters Mill (3-4)

Boys indoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Calvert Hall 1 2. Century 2 3. Dulaney 3 4. Gilman 4 5. Reservoir 5 6. South River 6 7. Loyola Blakefield 7 8. Howard 8 9. McDonogh 9 10. Severna Park 10

Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Arundel, Centennial, Dunbar, Hereford, Liberty

Girls indoor track

No. School Prev. 1. Mount de Sales 1 2. Severna Park 2 3. River Hill 3 4. Maryvale 4 5. Franklin 5 6. McDonogh 6 7. Hereford 7 8. Mervo 8 9. South Carroll 9 10. Howard 10

Other teams considered: Atholton, Century, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Notre Dame Prep

How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.