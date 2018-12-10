Baltimore-area high school sports polls for Dec. 10, 2018

Boys basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
8-1
1
2. Mount Saint Joseph
6-1
3
3. Patterson
1-0
4
4. Poly
0-2
2
5. Dulaney
1-0
5
6. Boys’ Latin
7-1
6
7. New Town
1-0
7
8. Lake Clifton
2-0
9
9. Old Mill
1-0
11
10. McDonogh
4-1
12
11. Milford Mill
1-0
13
12. Annapolis Area Christian
5-1
10
13. Oakland Mills
2-0
15
14. C. Milton Wright
2-0
—
15. Atholton
1-0
—
Other teams considered: City (0-1), Dunbar (1-1), Gerstell (3-4), Liberty (2-0), St. Vincent Pallotti (3-3), Woodlawn (0-1)
Girls basketball
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. St. Frances
2-0
1
2. Roland Park
4-0
2
3. McDonogh
2-1
3
4. Long Reach
`1-0
4
5. Poly
2-0
6
6. Howard
1-0
7
7. Catonsville
0-0
8
8. Institute of Notre Dame
0-2
5
9. Western
1-0
10
10. South River
1-0
11
11. John Carroll
1-2
9
12. Severna Park
2-0
13
13. Pikesville
2-0
14
14. Coppin Academy
2-0
15
15. Mount de Sales
2-2
12
Other teams considered: Annapolis Area Christian (2-2), City (0-1), Manchester Valley (1-0), Old Mill (2-1), Reservoir (0-1), St. Paul’s (4-0)
Wrestling
No. School
Record
Prev.
1. Mount Saint Joseph
5-0
1
2. McDonogh
0-0
2
3. Archbishop Spalding
5-1
3
4. St. Paul’s
0-0
4
5. Glenelg
1-0
5
6. Loyola Blakefield
0-0
6
7. Dunbar
1-0
7
8. Hammond
1-0
8
9. South River
2-0
9
10. Old Mill
8-3
10
11. Sparrows Point
9-0
15
12. Owings Mills
5-3
11
13. Bel Air
7-1
12
14. C. Milton Wright
1-0
13
15. South Carroll
0-1
14
Other teams considered: Atholton (5-3), Broadneck (4-3), Hereford (1-0), Mount Hebron (6-3), Oakland Mills (5-3), River Hill (0-0), Winters Mill (3-4)
Boys indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Calvert Hall
1
2. Century
2
3. Dulaney
3
4. Gilman
4
5. Reservoir
5
6. South River
6
7. Loyola Blakefield
7
8. Howard
8
9. McDonogh
9
10. Severna Park
10
Other teams considered: Archbishop Spalding, Arundel, Centennial, Dunbar, Hereford, Liberty
Girls indoor track
No. School
Prev.
1. Mount de Sales
1
2. Severna Park
2
3. River Hill
3
4. Maryvale
4
5. Franklin
5
6. McDonogh
6
7. Hereford
7
8. Mervo
8
9. South Carroll
9
10. Howard
10
Other teams considered: Atholton, Century, City, Digital Harbor, Glenelg Country, Notre Dame Prep
How the polls are conducted: The Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.