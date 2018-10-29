Baltimore-area high school Athletes of the Week in 2018-19

Kevin Hickey, River Hill, golf
Hickey shot 148 over the two-day state golf tournament and won a playoff to take the Class 2A-1A title and become River Hill’s first state golf champion.
In winning the first postseason championship of his career, the senior edged Fallston’s William Creery in the playoff. Hickey shot 73 in his final round. He then won on the third hole of sudden death, a par 3, after landing his tee shot on the green and two-putting for par.
Hickey entered the final round three shots behind the leader but managed a tie for the lead after seven holes. The lead changed several times after that, but Hickey’s birdie on the 17th hole helped secure a spot in the playoff.
Hickey, who finished in a three-way tie for second place at the District V championships, tied the school record earlier this season with a 1-under-par round for nine holes at Hobbits Glen Golf Course in Columbia. He has a 1.3 handicap and his scoring average this season was 74.5. Over the summer, he finished in the top five in five of the six Middle Atlantic PGA junior tournaments he played.
Also the Hawks lacrosse goalie, Hickey has a 4.0 GPA. He is undecided about where he will play golf in college.
Also considered: Ronnie Brown, Dundalk, football; Donte Cloude Jr., Perry Hall, football; Ben Gallagher, Loyola Blakefield, soccer; Isaac Ngobu, Eastern Tech, soccer: Jyair Thomas, Boys’ Latin, football.