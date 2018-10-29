Baltimore-area high school Athletes of the Week in 2018-19

Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette

Rachel Fleig, Chesapeake-AA, field hockey

A four-year starter, the senior forward enjoyed a three-goal, two-assist performance in a region playoff win against Northeast on Thursday to become Chesapeake-AA’s all-time career scoring leader with 70 goals and 50 assists.

For the season, Fleig has 17 goals and 12 assists with the No. 11 Cougars, winner of the past two Class 3A state titles and 11-6 going into Wednesday’s East region title game.

Last season, Fleig finished with an Anne Arundel County high 15 goals and 17 assists, earning All-Metro first-team honors and also being named the Capital Gazette’s Player of the Year.

The Appalachian State commit was selected for USA Field Hockey's Region 7 National Futures Championship, as well as the Junior Olympics.

Also considered: Katie Byrd, Severna Park, soccer; Danielle Zacierka, Sparrows Point, soccer