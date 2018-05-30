Athletes of the Week in 2017-18

By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette
The junior shortstop went 10-for-11 with five extra-base hits, drove in eight runs and scored nine runs in four games last week to lead the Falcons to their first state softball championship since 2003. During the playoffs, Kline set a state single-season record for hits with 69. The previous record of 59 was set by Northern-Calvert’s Lindsey Schmeiser in 2012. In the 13-0 victory over Northwest Saturday for the Class 4A championship, Kline went 2-for-2 with two triples, drove in three runs and scored two. In the state semifinal Wednesday, a 10-0 win over Flowers, Kline was 4-for-4 with a double and two triples. She drove in three runs and scored four. In a May 21 doubleheader, the No. 1 Falcons (25-2) defeated South River, 3-1, and Glen Burnie, 5-0, for the sectional and regional titles. Kline went a combined 4-for-5 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. For the season, Kline batted .750 with 39 RBIs, eight home runs and 26 extra base hits. She drew eight walks and struck out just once. She also had 13 stolen bases. Defensively, she made just two errors and had a fielding percentage of .964. She was a first-team All-Metro selection last season. A veteran of the Wagners club softball team, Kline has committed to play for Maryland.
Also considered: Caitlyn Bobb, Harford Tech, track; Tylar Colbert, Franklin, track; Crystal Johnson, Western Tech, track; Anna Ruby, Westminster, lacrosse; Jordan Vincent, South River, lacrosse.