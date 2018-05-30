Athletes of the Week in 2017-18

The sophomore attackman scored the Falcons’ biggest goal of the season Wednesday, an overtime game-winner that helped beat Winston Churchill, 8-7, in the Class 4A state championship game at Stevenson. The goal came 1:22 into the extra time, Harmeyer’s third of the game. He scored two of Severna Park’s first three goals to get the Falcons out to an early 3-0 lead. After receiving limited playing time on varsity as a freshman, Harmeyer became a starter this season and finished with 34 goals and seven assists. Severna Park (17-2) closed the season with 14 straight wins to claim its third straight state title. In five playoffs games, Harmeyer finished with seven goals.

Others considered: Davon Carroll, Northeast-AA, track and field; Patrick Greene, Marriotts Ridge, lacrosse; Brandon James, New Town, track and field; Ryan Kulick, Howard, baseball.