Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports All-Metro Boys Lacrosse First Team Jun 12, 2015 | 7:00 PM Browse pictures of the 2015 All-Metro Boys Lacrosse first team. Next Gallery PHOTOS 2019 All-Metro girls lacrosse first team PHOTOS 2019 All-Metro baseball first team Advertisement High School sports High School sports 2019 All-Metro softball first team Jun 18, 2019 2019 All-Metro girls outdoor track and field first team 2019 All-Metro boys outdoor track and field first team Brooks Robinson High School All-Star game State Track Meet Day 1 Baltimore-area high school Athletes of the Week in 2018-19 2019 Baltimore City boys lacrosse championship 2018-19 All-Metro boys basketball first team