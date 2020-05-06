St. Mary’s standout Zoe Burke organizes food drive during end-of-season uniform return

When Zoe Burke came to turn in her St. Mary’s lacrosse uniform, the sophomore wouldn’t let this be a period of sadness for everyone involved. She wanted to make something of it.
She transformed the task, forced prematurely by the cancellation of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, into a food donation project for the nearby homeless shelter Annapolis Light House.
At the Zoom meeting for the school’s athletics leadership club, CHAMPS — the first since coronavirus closed St. Mary’s, and all other Maryland schools’ doors — Saints athletic director Allison Fondale asked the group whether they wanted to try and start a service project now or wait until after the pandemic quelled. After all, two of their planned programs, including a sports carnival at a nearby elementary school, were canceled.
It didn’t surprise Fondale that Burke, a junior varsity player on the St. Mary’s soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams, was the first to speak.
“She’s really emerging as a leader and a face of our athletics department,” Fondale said. “This is a hard time for so many people, and we all have so many blessings. What’s a way we can give back and think about others in this time? I’ve had a couple conversations with Zoe during this time, and they’ve all been about helping others. That’s just the type of person she is.”
Burke thought of an email Father Patrick Woods, the school’s pastor, had circulated. Woods’ messages of prayer throughout the last week had touched Burke personally, and when Woods’ call for assistance appeared in her inbox, it stuck with her.
St. Mary’s normally collected donations for the Annapolis Light House, a center the school often works with, and it could use some help now more than ever as the shelter deals with coronavirus outbreaks itself.
Burke knew teams would be returning their uniforms starting April 27. Perhaps, she thought, she could encourage athletes to bring in some cans of food with their jerseys.
“Just to help make something good come of a really sad situation, some of the seniors’ last seasons being canceled. For some of us, this is really our first season not playing sports, so it’s really unknown territory,” Burke said.
Burke sent out emails the weekend before, and said she was so intimidated by the mass cold-call that she didn’t contact everyone. She hoped, at best, three people from each team would participate and consider the initiative a success. Fondale helped by reaching out to teams’ coaches and asking them to inform their players.
“I only really thought a few families would get it,” Burke said. “I thought most of the stuff would be coming from my pantry. But it really did have a big turnout.”
From the very start, the community answered Burke’s call. By April 29, the Saints stuffed three “truckloads” of groceries.
With donations in abundance, it would have been tricky for Burke to carry it all over to the shelter, especially as she was doing her best to practice physical distancing.
But she, too, had help.
Senior Emma Driggs, who is headed to Georgetown to play lacrosse, stayed behind one day and offered to lift the donations along with a few boys lacrosse players. Driggs hung around the next day too and helped load groceries. By the last, not only Driggs but members of the girls and boys lacrosse and baseball teams — Nick Lilly, Zach Dudley, Luke Bonfiglio and Maddie Hull — helped fill up their own vehicles with food.
“That was super validating. I didn’t ask them to do that," Fondale said. "So really, I’m just proud of Zoe, who’s a sophomore, and these seniors who took the lead as well. It was her idea and they went with it and made it happen. It was teamwork at its finest.”
Burke didn’t know why she was so surprised at the heavy response. The St. Mary’s community had been there for her too, when her father Brian Burke passed away suddenly after a work accident last May.
“St. Mary’s, they really do help everybody. I know they’ve helped me so many times,” Burke said. “The St. Mary’s community was there for me when I needed it, and they’re always there for everyone. Everyone’s sometimes so busy with their schedules and this was just a way to help others. Sometimes we don’t know how, but small things can make such a big difference.”
Burke hopes to begin other projects going forward with CHAMPS, especially if the coronavirus pandemic stretches onward.
“Even when the virus is over, people will be suffering," Burke said. "[We want to] just help get people back on their feet.”