xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Archbishop Spalding WR Zakee Wheatley narrows down his Division I football list

Katherine Fominykh
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 18, 2020 7:36 PM
Four-star recruit Archbishop Spalding wide receiver Zakee Wheatley announced his list of eight Division I football programs still in his consideration on Wednesday.
Four-star recruit Archbishop Spalding wide receiver Zakee Wheatley announced his list of eight Division I football programs still in his consideration on Wednesday.(Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Coronavirus may have many feeling as though their future is murky, but on Wednesday, Zakee Wheatley’s got a little clearer.

The Archbishop Spalding junior wide receiver, who is considered a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, trimmed his Division I football options to eight.

Advertisement

The list includes Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Virginia and Maryland.

Given the caliber of the schools still among Wheatley’s consideration, it’s not hard to believe the blue chip recruit bidding farewell to a number of schools, including but not limited to Boston College, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

“First of all, I want to thank all the schools and coaches that have recruited me,” Wheatley said in a Twitter post. “It has always been my dream to play (Division I) football, and I am obviously thankful to God for the opportunity.”

According to 247Sports, Wheatley had several visits set up for different schools throughout the spring, but those plans — like many athletes around the country — may need to be shifted. The NCAA shut down visits through April 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wheatley already paid visits to several schools, such as Maryland, Penn State and Virginia.

‘It felt like a championship’: Inside one of the last lacrosse games in Anne Arundel County

Annapolis Area Christian girls lacrosse likely played its last game of the spring in its season opener on Thursday. It gave its all in the comeback win.

Katherine Fominykh
By
Mar 18, 2020 6:00 AM

“Obviously, I cannot go to all of the schools that offered me, and to be fair, so that schools can focus on other athletes they are pursuing," Wheatley continued in his post. "I want to post the top eight schools that my family and I are focusing on right now.”

Wheatley, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior, piled up 803 yards on 56 receptions, scoring seven touchdowns, to earn him Capital Gazette All-County honors in 2019.

He’d even collected three interceptions on the other side of the ball.

[More from sports] Former Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce reportedly agrees to three-year deal with Vikings

Said Spalding coach Kyle Schmitt at the time: “One of the top junior wide receivers/defensive backs in the state of Maryland. Zakee had one of the best statistical seasons in Spalding history dominating on both sides of the football. He combines great length with elite ball skills at wide receiver and great versatility and a knack for the football on defense.”

If Wheatley were to choose the Terrapins, he’d join current Spalding teammate Jayon Venerable. Venerable was recruited as a cornerback, but starts as a tailback for the Cavaliers.

South River QB David Foust announces commitment to Maryland football

South River quarterback David Foust announced his commitment to the University of Maryland on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Katherine Fominykh
By
Mar 16, 2020 2:03 PM

He’d also become another member of a growing pool of Anne Arundel County recruits bound for College Park. Just Monday, South River quarterback David Foust announced his intent to play for Maryland next fall.

Latest High School sports

“This has been an interesting journey so far,” Wheatley continued in his post, “and I have met some great coaches (and) people along the way.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement