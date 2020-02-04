Top 15 wrestling roundup: Regular season nearing an end

The regular season has concluded for the state private schools, as McDonogh capped the dual-meet season with a win against Mount Saint Joseph to capture the MIAA dual title. The MIAA tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Gilman School, with the finals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Many public schools have wrapped up their regular seasons, but matches through this week will count toward the standings for regional duals, which are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12. The state duals at North Point High School will be Saturday, Feb. 15.
Teams closing in on winning their respective regular season dual meet titles are: South Carroll (Carroll County), Sparrows Point (Baltimore County), Marriotts Ridge (Howard County), South River (Anne Arundel County) and C. Milton Wright (UCBAC).
Here is how the top 15 Baltimore-area teams fared this past week (matches on Feb. 3 will count toward next week’s poll):
1. McDonogh, 19-0: Beat Gilman and Mount Saint Joseph.
2. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-1: Lost to McDonogh.
3. Loyola Blakefield, 19-4: Beat Calvert Hall and John Carroll.
4. Archbishop Spalding, 12-4: Beat St. Paul’s, Owings Mill and Gilman.
5. South Carroll, 18-2: Beat Catoctin.
6. Manchester Valley, 37-2: Beat Franklin and Liberty and went 4-0 at the Best of the Nest Duals.
7. Marriotts Ridge, 31-2: Beat Centennial, River Hill and Hammond.
8. Glenelg, 18-3: Beat Hammond, Atholton, Centennial and Howard.
9. South River, 28-1: Beat Old Mill and Sparrows Point.
10. Sparrows Point, 19-1: Beat Patterson Mill, lost to South River.
11. Dunbar, 17-4: Beat Poly and Digital Harbor, lost to Owings Mills.
12. Winters Mill, 19-1: Beat Hereford, Poolesville, Oakdale and Perryville.
13. C. Milton Wright, 17-3: Beat North East, Archbishop Curley and Rising Sun.
14. Chesapeake-AA, 24-4: Beat Northeast.
15. River Hill, 22-7: Beat Mt. Hebron, Oakland Mills and Long Reach, lost to Marriotts Ridge.
Others: Annapolis (17-4), Arundel (19-2), Hammond (21-8), Mt. Hebron (18-8), Oakland Mills (13-7), Old Mill (21-6), Owings Mills (16-6)