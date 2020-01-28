xml:space="preserve">
Top 15 wrestling roundup: Mount Saint Joseph, McDonogh remain top 2

Tim Schwartz
By
Capital Gazette
Jan 27, 2020 7:15 PM
Mount Saint Joseph wrestling coach Harry Barnabae (left) shakes hands with Clement Woods after Woods won the Mount Mat Madness title on Dec. 29. The Gaels are set to take on McDonogh on Friday, Jan. 31.
Here are how the top 15 Baltimore-area teams fared this past week:

1. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-0: Beat Archbishop Spalding and placed fifth at the Ocean Lakes Invitational with two champs: Coleman Nogle (106) and Chris Barnabae (126).

2. McDonogh, 17-0: Beat John Carroll, Calvert Hall and St. Paul’s.

3. Loyola Blakefield, 17-4: Beat South Carroll and Dunbar.

4. Archbishop Spalding, 9-4: Beat Boys’ Latin, lost to Mount Saint Joseph and placed third at the Ocean Lakes Invitational with two champs: Brady Pruett (113) and Joe Fisk (138).

5. Sparrows Point, 18-0: Beat Owings Mills.

6. South Carroll, 17-2: Beat Manchester Valley and Dunbar, lost to Loyola Blakefield.

7. Manchester Valley, 31-2: Beat Mountain Ridge, St. James and Century, lost to South Carroll.

8. Dunbar, 15-3: Beat Mervo, lost to Loyola Blakefield and South Carroll.

9. Marriotts Ridge, 28-2: Idle.

10. Glenelg, 13-3: Beat River Hill.

11. Winters Mill, 15-1: Beat Liberty and Williamsport.

12. C. Milton Wright, 14-3: Beat Bel Air and Franklin.

13. South River, 26-1: Beat Southern and Broadneck.

14. Chesapeake-AA, 23-4: Beat Severna Park.

15. Hammond, 21-5: Beat Reservoir and Mt. Hebron.

Others: Annapolis (15-4), Arundel (17-2), Hammond (21-5), Mt. Hebron (18-8), Oakland Mills (10-6), Old Mill (21-4), River Hill (19-6)

