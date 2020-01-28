Top 15 wrestling roundup: Mount Saint Joseph, McDonogh remain top 2

Here are how the top 15 Baltimore-area teams fared this past week:
1. Mount Saint Joseph, 10-0: Beat Archbishop Spalding and placed fifth at the Ocean Lakes Invitational with two champs: Coleman Nogle (106) and Chris Barnabae (126).
2. McDonogh, 17-0: Beat John Carroll, Calvert Hall and St. Paul’s.
3. Loyola Blakefield, 17-4: Beat South Carroll and Dunbar.
4. Archbishop Spalding, 9-4: Beat Boys’ Latin, lost to Mount Saint Joseph and placed third at the Ocean Lakes Invitational with two champs: Brady Pruett (113) and Joe Fisk (138).
5. Sparrows Point, 18-0: Beat Owings Mills.
6. South Carroll, 17-2: Beat Manchester Valley and Dunbar, lost to Loyola Blakefield.
7. Manchester Valley, 31-2: Beat Mountain Ridge, St. James and Century, lost to South Carroll.
8. Dunbar, 15-3: Beat Mervo, lost to Loyola Blakefield and South Carroll.
9. Marriotts Ridge, 28-2: Idle.
10. Glenelg, 13-3: Beat River Hill.
11. Winters Mill, 15-1: Beat Liberty and Williamsport.
12. C. Milton Wright, 14-3: Beat Bel Air and Franklin.
13. South River, 26-1: Beat Southern and Broadneck.
14. Chesapeake-AA, 23-4: Beat Severna Park.
15. Hammond, 21-5: Beat Reservoir and Mt. Hebron.
Others: Annapolis (15-4), Arundel (17-2), Hammond (21-5), Mt. Hebron (18-8), Oakland Mills (10-6), Old Mill (21-4), River Hill (19-6)