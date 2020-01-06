The Iron Horse Duals at C. Milton Wright on Jan. 3-4 featured some of the best dual-meet competition in Maryland this season.
Defending 3A state champions Stephen Decatur went 8-0 and took home the title by knocking off No. 6 South Carroll, 57-23, in the championship round, while Cape Henlopen (De.) beat defending 1A state champions Southern Garrett, 42-27, for third place. C. Milton Wright went 6-2 and finished fifth with a 39-34 victory against Leonardtown.
Here’s how the top 15 Baltimore-area wrestling teams fared this past week:
1. Mount Saint Joseph, 5-0: Beat Loyola Blakefield, Gilman and Calvert Hall.
2. McDonogh, 8-0: Beat Archbishop Spalding and went 6-0 to win the Rock Ridge Duals in Virginia.
3. Archbishop Spalding, 2-1: Lost to McDonogh and beat Northeast-AA.
4. Loyola Blakefield, 11-4: Beat Gilman and Calvert Hall and lost to Mount Saint Joseph.
5. Sparrows Point, 15-0: Idle.
6. South Carroll, 11-1: Went 7-1 and placed second at the Iron Horse Duals. Beat C. Milton Wright and Southern Garrett and lost to Stephen Decatur.
7. C. Milton Wright, 9-2: Went 6-2 and placed fifth at the Iron Horse Duals. Lost to South Carroll and Southern Garrett.
8. Manchester Valley, 22-1: Beat Francis Scott Key and Fallston.
9. Dunbar, 12-1: Idle.
10. Marriotts Ridge, 14-1: Idle.
11. Glenelg, 10-3: Beat South River.
12. South River, 21-1: Lost to Glenelg.
13. Winters Mill, 9-1: Won Easton’s New Year Brawl with four champs: Garrett Dell (113), Alex Vagnier (120), Zach Kirby (132) and Hunter Merson (145).
14. Arundel, 13-1: Idle.
15. Mt. Hebron, 12-2: Idle.