Anne Arundel wrestlers ready for state tournament

Tim Schwartz
By
Capital Gazette
Mar 05, 2020 7:19 PM
South River's Nolan Lunsford wrestles Old Mill's Elijah Mills in the 113-pound championship match at 3A/4A East regional wrestling tournament at South River on Feb. 29. Both wrestlers qualified for this weekend's state tournament.
South River's Nolan Lunsford wrestles Old Mill's Elijah Mills in the 113-pound championship match at 3A/4A East regional wrestling tournament at South River on Feb. 29. Both wrestlers qualified for this weekend's state tournament. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Forty-three Anne Arundel County wrestlers will take to the mats Friday at the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletics Association 1A/2A and 3A/4A state tournaments at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

After a strong year across the league, many grapplers expect to head home Saturday night with some hardware. Two wrestlers — Broadneck’s Michael Garlington and South River’s KaRon Lewis — won state titles last season, a number the county hopes to improve upon this time around.

The county also qualified 12 girls for the first-ever state tournament, which began Thursday and wrestled through the championship quarterfinals and consolation first round. They will continue with the semifinal round at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The coed tournament begins Friday at 2:30 with the preliminary round with the quarterfinals taking place at 6:15. The first round of the consolation bracket will begin at 8:15.

The semifinal round will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the 3rd/4th and 5th/6th placement rounds will be at 4 p.m. The championship finals will take place on three mats — one each for 1A/2A, 3A/4A and girls — from 6:30 to 9:30.

Here are the Anne Arundel County wrestlers that qualified for the state tournament:

3A/4A

Annapolis: Frank Antonelli (120 pounds, 1 seed); Jalen Lamkin (160, 4); Kyle Leming (195, 1); Alex Ditto (220, 4).

Arundel: Caleb Chaves (132, 1); Adam Lake (138, 4); Trevor Gagnon (152, 2); Jaydon Bowdon (160, 2); Val Pryor (170, 2); Nate Kloss (285, 3).

Broadneck: Liam DeBaugh (106, 3); Will Donohoe (113, 4).

Chesapeake: Chase Listorti (126, 1); Dean Laumann (145, 2); Jacob Rosenbloom (152, 4); Victor Listorti (160, 1); DJ Hoover (170, 4); Chandler Booker (195, 3).

North County: Lucas Ognissanti (145, 3).

Northeast: Colin Cook (106, 1); Michael Carnes (120, 2); Billy Katenberger (138, 3); Jayden Mason (145, 4); Caleb Zaruba (152, 2); Jason Arnold (195, 4).

Old Mill: Elijah Mills (113, 2); Malik Wright (126, 3); Caron Tull (138, 2); Jackson Cohenour (145, 1); Nate Fleming (220, 3).

Severna Park: Carson Gottimer (182, 4); Ty Broadway (220, 1).

South River: Nolan Lunsford (113, 1); Isaac Barber (132, 3); Lonnell Owens-Pabon (170, 3); James Purnell (195, 3).

1A/2A

Southern: Justin Knapp (113, 1); Andrew Ruel (120, 2); Tylor Sumptor (126, 4); Michael Segreti (132, 3); Christian Taylor (145, 4); Kaleb Neal (160, 2); JoJo Herring (220, 1).

Girls

Glen Burnie: Jasmine Geris (180, 1).

Meade: Bao Tram Bui (106, 1); Paris Towns (112, 1); Sarah Ullery (117, 2).

Northeast: Sarah Underwood (100, 2); Alena Pangalis (106, 2); Gianna Ambrose (127, 2); Jenna McCloskey (138, 2); Lacee Schmidt (152, 2); Raegan Lorenzen (164, 2).

Severna Park: Shannon Briggs (152, 1).

Southern: Ashley Knapp (127, 2).

