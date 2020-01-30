Strong start carries South River wrestling past rival Old Mill

Old Mill coach Jim Grim considers South River coach John Klessinger a close friend. They have long battled as adversaries on opposite sides of the wrestling mat in Anne Arundel County, and on Tuesday night Grim sent a text message to the Seahawks coach.
“I’m like, ‘Hey buddy, I’ll see you tomorrow night, good luck with everything, but don’t get it twisted,’” Grim said. “’I consider you a great friend, you’re an unbelievable coach, but I want to beat the brakes off you tomorrow night.‘ He’s my boy, I love him, but there’s no one else I’d rather beat than him.”
The programs have long battled for Anne Arundel County supremacy, with an occasional surprise from another county program. But Old Mill and South River are the pillars everyone is chasing year after year.
After splitting the last six regular season meetings with each winner going on to win the dual meet county title, Klessinger’s Seahawks won the latest installment of the league’s best rivalry Wednesday night in Millersville, 42-19, to improve to 27-1 overall and remain perfect in league duals.
The Patriots fell to 21-5.
“We’re progressing,” Klessinger said. “We said it from Day 1: We have a lot of young guys in our lineup and those kids are winning matches. I’m nothing but pleased about that, but not to be cliché, we still got a lot of work to do.”
South River came out swinging and scoring points. Ben Travis (106 pounds) was tied with Donovan Savage at the halfway point of their match when the freshman started to pour it on with a five-point roll in the second period and five more points in the third to earn a 12-1 major decision.
That match, senior Isaac Barber said, set the tone. “It’s good to go out there and punch them in the face and be like, ‘Hey, we’re here to wrestle,’” he said.
Nolan Lunsford (113) followed suit. A five-point first period and a six-point third gave him a 13-0 victory, and though Matthew Gribble (120) failed to earn bonus points, he also scored double-digit points and won, 11-4.
A 5-1 victory for Jamison Ballard (126) and a forfeit to Barber had the Seahawks ahead 20-0 before the hosts got on the board.
“We got a freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a sophomore before we get to Isaac, and all but Nolan are brand new to our lineup,” Klessinger said. “So seeing those guys continue to get better each time, it’s very encouraging.”
Caron Tull (138) stemmed the rising tide and sparked Old Mill’s run. He won, 18-7, and Jackson Cohenour (145) won by fall to cut the deficit in half, and Anthony Sola (152) earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mike Byers to get the Patriots within striking distance.
The matches at 160 and 170 were pivotal, Grim said, and both went South River’s way despite Old Mill’s wrestlers leading in both at the time of the fall.
Sean Adams (160) pinned Brent Newland in 1 minute, 2 seconds, and Lonnell Owens-Pabon overcame a 7-3 deficit to stick Garrett Perotta with only 31 seconds remaining in a match that was tied 9-9.
“We were winning both and got pinned in both, so credit to them,” Grim said. “Should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, but we didn’t. They deserved it. They out-wrestled us.”
The Seahawks led 32-13 and only grew the lead from there. Sam Hicks (182) sealed the dual with a 12-4 major decision, and James Purnell (195) won by fall to extend the lead to 29.
Old Mill went down fighting, though. Nate Fleming (220) won a 1-0 decision, and heavyweight Stephen Nisewaner outlasted Racheil Coney in the sixth and final ultimate tie-break period to win a 3-2 decision in a matchup of two of the league’s best.
The regular season meeting between Old Mill and South River is almost always just the first of two. Both coaches said they expect another meeting at the 4A East regional duals in two weeks.
“Just like last year,” Grim said. “They beat us up pretty bad first time we wrestled them; regional duals we closed the gap really well; and the county tournament we ended up tied. So we’ll see what happens. We’ve still got a lot of wrestling to do.”
South River 42, Old Mill 19
106: Ben Travis (SR) major dec. Donovan Savage (OM), 12-2 [4-0]
113: Nolan Lunsford (SR) major dec. Elijah Mills (OM), 13-0 [8-0]
120: Matthew Gribble (SR) dec. Matt Ellison (OM), 11-4 [11-0]
126: Jamison Ballard (SR) dec. Malik Wright (OM), 5-1 [14-0]
132: Isaac Barber (SR) fft. [20-0]
138: Caron Tull (OM) major dec. Joab Patino (SR), 18-7 [20-4]
145: Jackson Cohenour (SR) pinned Patrick Mooney (SR), 1:51 [20-10]
152: Anthony Sola (OM) dec. Mike Byers (SR), 1-0 [20-13]
160: Sean Adams (SR) pinned Brent Newland (OM), 1:02 [26-13]
170: Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) pinned Garrett Perotta (OM), 5:29 [32-13]
182: Sam Hicks (SR) major dec. Tristan Cole (OM), 12-4 [36-13]
195: James Purnell (SR) pinned Jack Davis (OM), 3:39 [42-13]
220: Nate Fleming (OM) dec. Kevin Lippincott (SR), 1-0 [42-16]
285: Stephen Nisewaner (OM) dec. Racheil Coney (SR), 3-2 UTB [42-19]