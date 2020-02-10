MPSSAA releases wrestling region duals pairings

The MPSSAA released on Monday the regional wrestling duals pairings scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12 across the state.
All four state champions from last season — Springbrook (Class 4A), Stephen Decatur (3A), Damascus (2A) and Southern-Garrett (1A) — have qualified for their respective region duals and will start their journey to defend their titles. Stephen Decatur dropped to 2A and Damascus, which has won seven straight titles, moved up to 3A.
Each of last year’s runners-up — South River (4A), Linganore (3A), Glenelg (2A) and Sparrows Point (1A) — also qualified. Like Damascus, Sparrows Point moved up to 2A.
Each of the No. 1 seeds will host their respective duals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with the finals for each set for 7 p.m. The winners advance to the MPSSAA state duals championships at North Point High School in Waldorf on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Here is the full list of seeds:
1A West:
No. 1 Southern-Garrett (12-2) vs. No. 4 Northern-Garrett (10-4); No. 2 Boonsboro (12-2) vs. Willamsport (11-3)
1A North:
No. 1 Dunbar (9-3) vs. No. 4 Edmonson/Westside (4-6); No. 2 Frederick Douglas (10-4) vs No. 3 ACCE (5-5)
1A South:
No. 1 Fairmont Heights (13-1) vs. No. 4 McDonough (6-8); No. 2 Carver A&T (12-1) vs. No. 3 Gwynn Park (8-6)
1A East:
No. 1 Patterson Mill (12-2) vs. No. 4 Colonel Richardson (7-7); No. 2 Perryville (9-5) vs. No. 3 Kent County (7-7)
2A West:
No. 1 South Carroll (13-1) vs. No. 4 Winters Mill (12-2); No. 2 Glenelg (13-1) vs. No. 3 Middletown (13-1)
2A North:
No. 1 Sparrows Point (13-1) vs. No. 4 Hereford (10-4); No. 2 Digital Harbor (12-2) vs. No. 3 Owings Mills (10-4)
2A South:
No. 1 La Plata (14-0) vs. No. 4 Patuxent (5-9); No. 2 Henry. E Lackey (8-5) vs. No. 3 Frederick Douglass (PG) (8-6)
2A East:
No. 1 Stephen Decatur (14-0) vs. No. 4 Queen Anne’s (12-2); No. 2 Kent Island (13-1) vs. No. 3 Parkside (12-2)
3A West:
No. 1 Damascus (13-1) vs. No. 4 Magruder (10-4); No. 2 Linganore (11-3) vs. No. 3 North Hagerstown (10-3)
3A North:
No. 1 C. Milton Wright (13-1) vs. No. 4 Bel Air (9-5); No. 2 Kenwood (13-1) vs. No. 3 Edgewood (10-4)
3A South:
No. 1 Chesapeake (11-3) vs. No. 4 Northern-Calvert (9-4); No. 2 Huntingtown (11-3) vs. No. 3 North Point (10-4)
3A East:
No. 1 Manchester Valley (13-1) vs. No. 4 Mt. Hebron (10-4); No. 2 Marriotts Ridge (13-1) vs. No. 3 River Hill (11-3)
4A West:
No. 1 B-CC (14-0) vs. No. 4 Urbana (9-5); No. 2 Clarksburg (10-4) vs. No. 3 Churchill (10-4)
4A North:
No. 1 Montgomery Blair (13-1) vs. No. 4 Parkville (10-4); No. 2 Springbrook (11-3) vs. No. 3 Catonsville (11-3)
4A South:
No. 1 Eleanor Roosevelt (11-2) vs. No. 4 Parkdale (10-4); No. 2 Henry A. Wise (11-3) vs. No. 3 Charles H. Flowers (11-3)
4A East:
No. 1 South River (13-1) vs. No. 4 Arundel (11-3); No. 2 Leonardtown (13-1) vs. No. 3 Annapolis (11-3)