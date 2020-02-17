Archbishop Spalding wrestling places fourth at MIS state tournament

Archbishop Spalding placed fourth and had eight of its 10 wrestlers place at the Maryland Independent Schools state wrestling tournament at McDonogh School on Saturday.
Mount Saint Joseph scored 289 points to beat out McDonogh (275.5) and Loyola Blakefield (212.5) for the title.
Sophomore Brady Pruett, who last year finished as a runner-up at 106 pounds, won his first title at 113 pounds with a 3-1 victory over Mount Saint Joseph’s Joe Couch. Pruett also captured his first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championship on Feb. 8.
“He made it happen,” Spalding coach Mike Laidley said. “You’re excited for him because you realize — you don’t want to preach to kids that don’t work hard and they luck out and they win the state title. You want the kids that work hard for it and realize what it takes. When they win it, you feel for them. Brady is just a hard worker and there’s really nobody else in the room that works any harder. Joe Fisk is probably equal to him in that room.”
Another sophomore, Fisk (138), also reached the finals but lost a MIAA championship rematch to the Gaels’ Clement Woods, 19-12, to suffer his second loss of the year — both to Woods. It’s Fisk’s second consecutive runner-up finish at the tournament. Laidley said one mistake proved costly.
“He let it get away from him,” Laidley said, “and it cost him in a tight match against a really good kid. I think he’ll be ready for him at the National Preps if he sees him.”
Senior Nick Paolucci (145) returned from an illness to reach the finals with a technical fall, pin and major decision but fell to Bullis’ Genaro Quodala, 10-0, in the championship bout.
Two other Cavaliers — sophomore Dylan Lewis (160) and Dustin Radford (195) — dropped their semifinal matches before rallying to finish in third place of their weight classes.
Lewis lost to Mount Saint Joseph’s Connor Strong in the semis but rolled to an 8-0 major decision against Loyola Blakefield’s Damon Nelson in the consolation finals. Radford was shut out by the Gaels’ Parker Warner but took out St. Mary’s Ryken’s Aiden Weber in overtime, 10-6, to place third.
Laidley singled out Lewis for his run considering he is wrestling up a weight class.
“He’s still a 152-pounder. He’s been wrestling to fill a weight class for us,” Laidley said of Lewis. “He handled the Loyola kid for third and fourth and I think he solidified his standing as well.”
Mitch Garretson (152) and Matt Parker (182) placed fifth but also made the semifinal round. Parker won each of his four bouts by fall.
Drew Baublitz (132) finished in seventh place after losing in the quarterfinals.
Spalding will be competing in its final competition of the season Friday and Saturday at the 85th annual National Preps tournament at Stabler Arena on the campus of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.