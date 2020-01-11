It’s long been custom at Loyola Blakefield that when a wrestler that wins their match by fall, they ring a bell that’s brought out mat side before each meet.
“It’s a pretty cool tradition,” Dons coach Steve Truitt said.
Freshman Owen Dixon hasn’t been around long enough to ring it many times, but the 132-pounder got his most memorable fall to date against Archbishop Spalding at home on Friday.
Dixon trailed Drew Baublitz by four late in the second period, and with two of the Cavaliers’ best grapplers on deck and in the hole, he may have been Loyola’s last shot to seal the victory. Right on cue, the freshman earned a reversal late in the second period and then locked up a cradle good enough to pin Baublitz in 5 minutes, 4 seconds to seal the Dons’ eventual 45-36 win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference action.
Dixon proudly walked off the mat and rang the ball with a smile.
“He showed a lot of heart,” Truitt said. “Owen is one of the hardest working kids in the room. He’s a freshman, but he doesn’t wrestle like it. That was just a huge match for us and for him at the end of the year.”
As key as Dixon’s pin was, Ryan Eby’s fall in the previous match was equally as important. Like Dixon, Eby (126) trailed after two periods but locked up a pinning combination and stuck Spalding’s Gabe Foster in 4:59. In addition to a forfeit to Matty Walsh at 120 pounds, those 18 points ballooned Loyola’s lead from three to 21.
“Ryan is nursing a shoulder, and him getting that pin in the third period in a tight match was really huge,” Truitt said.
Cavaliers coach Mike Laidley called those two matches the turning point in what was otherwise a neck-and-neck dual meet.
“We thought we had a shot, but their kid wrestled better,” he said. “At 126, we’re winning with a couple seconds left and we get pinned. That’s a nine-point swing, so you’ve got to give it to Loyola. They came out and they wrestled better than us and they won.”
The dual meet is was largely pin or be pinned. Loyola’s Josh (152) and Jeremiah Aybar (170) sandwiched a first-period fall by Spalding’s Damon Nelson (160), and the Dons maintained the lead and built it to 18-6 after a 57-second pin from James Conway (182). Dustin Radford (195), frustrated by a lack of action by his opponent, eventually got his pin for the Cavaliers (3-2) to cut the deficit back to six.
The only match to go the full six minutes was as rare an outcome as anyone will ever see.
A new rule this season indicates that if a wrestler ties his shoes during a match, they are to be called for stalling. The end of the third period and before the start of overtime was an inopportune time for Spalding’s first-year wrestler Bryce Purnell to tighten his laces. He was called for stalling for a third time, giving Loyola’s Bailey Brunner two points and a 5-3 victory.
“That was a little disheartening,” Laidley said. “I’ve never lost a match on a penalty point like that, but it’s the rule. Can’t cry about it.”
“I was happy to get the win, but it’s an unfortunate way the match has to end,” Truitt said. “You never really want to see a match decided that way. You really want them to finish it.”
The pinning-fest continued. Chase Lusk (285) and Brady Pruett (113) controlled their bouts in eventual wins-by-fall for Spalding, and Logan Kisner (106) kept with the theme of the night with his own pin for Loyola (13-4).
Walsh’ forfeit sparked the key 18-point run, which was made even more important with Joe Fisk (138) and Nick Paolucci (145) closing out the dual with dominating results that ended with pins.
“For us to get this win against Spalding, which is a really well-coached team and they’re always tough, is a really nice feather in our cap.”
No. 4 Loyola Blakefield 45, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 36
152: Josh Aybar (L) pinned Mitch Garretson (AS), 3:48 [6-0]
160: Damon Nelson (AS) pinned Dylan Lewis (L), 1:59 [6-6]
170: Jeremiah Aybar (L) pinned Zeke Bowen (AS), 0:20 [12-6]
182: James Conway (L) pinned Matthew Parker (AS), 0:57 [18-6]
195: Dustin Radford (AS) pinned Robbie Franklin (L), 4:47 [18-12]
220: Bailey Brunner (L) dec. Bryce Purnell (AS), 5-3 OT [21-12]
285: Chase Lusk (AS) pinned Brody Brunner (L), 2:43 [21-18]
106: Logan Kisner (L) pinned John Gibbs (AS), 2:47 [27-18]
113: Brady Pruett (AS) pinned Jimmy Douglas (L), 1:28 [27-24]
120: Matty Walsh (L) fft. [33-24]
126: Ryan Eby (L) pinned Gabe Foster (AS), 4:59 [39-24]
132: Owen Dixon (L) pinned Drew Baublitz (AS), 5:04 [45-24]
138: Joe Fisk (AS) pinned Kyree Day (L), 2:27 [45-30]
145: Nick Paolucci (AS) pinned Cole Myers (L), 2:52 [45-36]