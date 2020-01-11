Dixon trailed Drew Baublitz by four late in the second period, and with two of the Cavaliers’ best grapplers on deck and in the hole, he may have been Loyola’s last shot to seal the victory. Right on cue, the freshman earned a reversal late in the second period and then locked up a cradle good enough to pin Baublitz in 5 minutes, 4 seconds to seal the Dons’ eventual 45-36 win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference action.